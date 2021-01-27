BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has urged all people in Phuket to keep their guard up and practice all the COVID-19 protection measures to help prevent another outbreak on the island, especially following the new relaxation measures rolled out across the island.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 January 2021, 10:56AM

Mr Pichet highlighted that the relaxation measures were introduced to help Phuket’s struggling economy. Photo: PR Phuket

Staff at Phuket airport check arrivals to ensure they have the Mor Chana app installed. Photo: AoT Phuket

Vice Governor Pichet made his plea yesterday (Jan 26) while announcing the new order for the COVID-19 protection-measure regulations now in place, which repealed the midnight closing for all entertainment venues and allowed restaurants to resume selling alcohol.

It also came after the provincial government earlier this week lifted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for all people arriving from Bangkok.

“The Phuket provincial government has relaxed travel to Phuket in order to stimulate the province’s economy, but we still must maintain tight control on people arriving from seven ‘high risk’ provinces, in accordance with measures prescribed by the CCSA [in Bangkok],” Vice Governor Pichet said.

“We ask for cooperation to comply with the recommendations of government agencies, whether it be installing the Mor Chana app and the practice of wearing a mask every time you leave home and frequently cleaning your hands with a sanitiser. All people are requested to strictly follow the government regulations,” he added.

Mr Pichet highlighted that the relaxation measures were introduced to help Phuket’s struggling economy.

“Now that the provincial government has relaxed some measures, there will be measures to stimulate the economy, since Phuket has been greatly affected [by the economic crisis]. If it continues like this, it will make people more in trouble,” he said.

“Today, both public and private agencies have prepared measures to stimulate the economy, including a seafood festival and a mass sports event to be held in early February.

“In this regard, the provincial government  will launch a public relations campaign to build confidence among Thai tourists to travel to Phuket, but we must ask for cooperation from everyone to follow the measures to prevent the spread of disease in the area,” he concluded.

Foot | 27 January 2021 - 15:12:37 

Hey, Vice Governor Pichet, why not show real leadership and give free jabs to all residents of Phuket Province as some districts have already done?

DeKaaskopp | 27 January 2021 - 15:08:02 

@Kurt  So opening for a few hours longer will rise the risk ? And you want inhabitants of Phuket to get vaccinated first before allowing Thai's from other provinces in ?  Do you have a PhD or where are your wisdom coming from.Definitely not a PhD for economics.

Kurt | 27 January 2021 - 13:19:44 

*correction: ..'and skip entertainment opening hours limitations'..

Kurt | 27 January 2021 - 13:14:55 

Thailand Covid cases reaches single day record ( Jan. 26th), And Phuket answer that with starting 'relax measures and skip entertainment opening hours. Wow, of course that is Thai logic, is very different from normal logic. A fine subject to study and get a PhD on it. Well, for this moment, Vaccinate first.

Kurt | 27 January 2021 - 11:11:16 

A Seafood Festival and a MASS sports event? That is not exactly the idea of "keep guard up". Vaccinate Phuketians first before 'building confidence of Thai tourists to travel to Phuket'. Build confidence among Phuketians first.

 

