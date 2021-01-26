BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Vice Governor confirms no mandatory quarantine for Bangkok arrivals

Phuket Vice Governor confirms no mandatory quarantine for Bangkok arrivals

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong has publicly confirmed the order issued on Sunday, which no longer requires arrivals from Bangkok to observe a 14-day mandatory quarantine after arriving on the island as a standard requirement.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 January 2021, 10:44AM

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The confirmation came at a meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 25), joined by Phuket Public Health Office Chief Thanit Sermkaew and other relevant officers. 

V/Gov Phichet explained that under the new order all arrivals to Phuket are to be classified into one of four groups, reduced from five groups in the order issued on Jan 11.

V/Gov Phichet explained that Group 1 comprised people arriving from seven ‘red zone’ provinces: Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Trat, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Prathom and Nonthaburi

Group 1 arrivals must:

1) Install the Mor Chana app

2) Register their travel details on gophuget.com

3) Be tested and followed up by staff at an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

4) Quarantine at home or at an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel for 14 days 

5) Follow the disease control measures strictly

Group  2 arrivals comprise people arriving from 21 provinces/areas on the secondary list of ‘red zone’ risk areas: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Tak, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Ranong, Chumphon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Sa Kaew, Ratchaburi, Petchburi, Samut Songkhram, Angthong, Chachoengsao and Prachin Buri.

Group 2 arrivals must:

1) Install the Mor Chana app  

2) Register their travel details on gophuget.com

3) Have EOC staff determine whether they have to quarantine for 14 days or not. 

4) Follow the disease control measures strictly

Group 3 arrivals comprise people arriving from 11 ‘orange zone’ provinces: Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani or Phang Nga.

Group 3 arrivals must:

1) Install the Mor Chana app

2) Register their travel details on gophuget.com

3) Self-monitor at their home or accommodation for 14 days 

4) Follow the disease control measures strictly

Group 4 arrivals are people arriving from anywhere else in the country – 38 provinces designated as ‘yellow zone’ risk areas.

Group 4 arrivals must:

1) Install the Mor Chana app

2) Register their travel details on gophuget.com

3) Follow the disease control measures strictly

However, not adding any clarity to the current entry requirements for Phuket, V/Gov Phichet yesterday noted that people making “round-trips” to Phuket – a term believed to mean day-trippers – must only 1) Install the Mor Chana app; 2) Register their travel details on gophuget.com; and 3) Follow the disease control measures strictly.

No other details or requirements about day-trippers were explained.

V/Gov Phichet also repeated that there is currently a general ban on moving migrant workers from neighbouring countries into and out of Phuket, unless the employer had a necessary reason or was doing so in order to follow an order issued by the Ministry of Labour or other officials.

Employers who need to move their workers must first submit the required documents to a relevant official and be approved, V.Gov Phichet said.

Fascinated | 26 January 2021 - 11:04:32 

Anybody want to predict when the first new case will be in Phuket then? I give it a week. 'Honest, Guv- I've only come from Bangkok, not one of the Red provinces'.

 

