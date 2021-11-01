|
|
PHUKET XTRA - November 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket’s first ’Test & Go’ tourists arrive |:| Phuket small businesses operators call for end of SHA+ requirement |:| Phuket COVID Update |:| Phuket Smart Bus, Airport Bus roll again Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 1 November 2021, 07:07PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Ms.Sweet and her view of menfolk .Always worth a hefty laughter ! ...(Read More)
@Kurt Right Kurt,exactly the same "X-Mas Punch" you obviously enjoy every day !...(Read More)
Several hotels have already increased the room rates with 20-40% while they not yet fully operationa...(Read More)
Yes, excellent point. Immunity from covid exposure the old fashioned way. These people should be giv...(Read More)
Ad hominem, the go-to discourse tactic of the lower IQ sexpat. ...(Read More)
I was there and also saw an old bitter twisted cynical spinster along with her pussy cat arrive....(Read More)
At 11pm last night all ex bar now became restaurant without cooking any food were opened and in full...(Read More)
The 'Thai way' is just an excuse for poor governance. Rulings need to be concise and thought...(Read More)
Bars facilitate illegal prostitution, the foundation of Thaidom's corruption. Could this be an...(Read More)
Hmm, Maverick, nearly all the bars open on the front of Bangla Rd are full. All the other bars that ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.