PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism high as Thailand officially reopens, Protest to end SHA+ requirement? |:| November 1

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism high as Thailand officially reopens, Protest to end SHA+ requirement? |:| November 1

PHUKET XTRA - November 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket's first 'Test & Go' tourists arrive |:| Phuket small businesses operators call for end of SHA+ requirement |:| Phuket COVID Update |:| Phuket Smart Bus, Airport Bus roll again Hosted by: JP Mestanza


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 1 November 2021, 07:07PM

