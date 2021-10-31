BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Smart bus rolls again

Phuket Smart bus rolls again

PHUKET: The Phuket Smart Bus will resume its service on Monday (Nov 1) catering to the need of both domestic and international tourists.

transporttourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 October 2021, 03:06PM

The Phuket Smart Bus rides along the island’s most beautiful beaches. Photo: Phuket Smart Bus

The Phuket Smart Bus rides along the island’s most beautiful beaches. Photo: Phuket Smart Bus

Service starts at 7.20am. Image: Photo: Phuket Smart Bus

Service starts at 7.20am. Image: Photo: Phuket Smart Bus

« »

The bus will be rolling from Phuket International Airport and all the way along its standard route down the west coast to Rawai Pier at the southern end of the island.

To support tourism, during Nov 1 – Dec 31 the operator of the service offers a special price of B100 for all rides regardless of where you get on the bus and get off it. 

In addition, Phuket Smart Bus offers 3-day, 10-day and 15-day tickets for unlimited number of rides. Prices start at B499.

“We are ready to serve Phuket people. And welcome tourists again. See you this Monday!’ the operator said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Oct 30).

Internal - Phuket News TV

The Phuket Smart Bus is the only true form of public transport on the island that carries passengers from one tourism beach resort town to another all along Phuket’s west coast. 

There are 15 stops on the 56-kilometre route: Phuket International Airport, Thalang Public Health Office, Baan Khian, Cherng Talay Wittayakom School, Lotus Cherng Talay Surin Beach, Kubur Kamala, Phuket FantaSea, BigC Kamala, Patong, Karon Circle, Kata Night Plaza, Kata Palm, Sai Yuan, Rawai Beach.

Service time is from 7.20am (first buses from Patong to Phuket International Airport and Rawai) till 9pm (last buses Phuket International Airport and Rawai to Patong).

For more information and timetable, please visit www.facebook.com/PhuketSmartBus.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm
Phuket officials briefed on Nov 1 arrival rules, TAT sums up changes
Direct Phuket flights from Kazakhstan resume
Test & Go ‘no quarantine’ countries expanded from 46 to 63
Health insurance not required for Thai returnees
Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead
Phuket marks 59 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Expedite efforts to give people jobs, Phuket Gov says
Diver drowns while spearfishing at Layi Beach
Australian government recognises Sinovac, allows ‘mixed jab’ vaccinations for travel
Pattaya booze ban stays, operators peeved
Phuket small business operators call for SHA+ to be cancelled
First united foundation in Phuket to provide grants supporting the most vulnerable communities
Tourism minister acknowledges error in communicating Lisa’s New Year’s performance
Suvarnabhumi to welcome 30k passengers on Monday

 

Phuket community
Pattaya booze ban stays, operators peeved

While the bars remain closed I think the powers that be will find the huge numbers they expect to re...(Read More)

Test & Go ‘no quarantine’ countries expanded from 46 to 63

India? United States? UK? Romania? Wow! What criteria do they follow? Don't the look at the offi...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

It’s funny too we all this small bar’s in Rawai get food licence very fast the last few weeks, a...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

COE replaced by Thailand pass. It is like if I don't slap you in the face, you can choose to be...(Read More)

Phuket Music Scene: Getting down in Phuket Town

Thanks for the Info and Rocking Angels starts at 8pm now ;-)...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Hardly full steam ahead- more like 2/3rds power. Limited flights, a new online entry system that is ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Any word on when the SmartBus will begin service again?...(Read More)

Phuket small business operators call for SHA+ to be cancelled

Sha+ = government tip hotels...(Read More)

Tourism minister acknowledges error in communicating Lisa’s New Year’s performance

Confidence in Thailand? No one is fooled aside from a few sexpats who cannot own up to their own cul...(Read More)

Phuket small business operators call for SHA+ to be cancelled

Protestors have a point. All incoming Foreigners are fully vaccinated, PCR tested before flying to ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 