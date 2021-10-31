Phuket Smart bus rolls again

PHUKET: The Phuket Smart Bus will resume its service on Monday (Nov 1) catering to the need of both domestic and international tourists.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 October 2021, 03:06PM

The Phuket Smart Bus rides along the island’s most beautiful beaches. Photo: Phuket Smart Bus

The bus will be rolling from Phuket International Airport and all the way along its standard route down the west coast to Rawai Pier at the southern end of the island.

To support tourism, during Nov 1 – Dec 31 the operator of the service offers a special price of B100 for all rides regardless of where you get on the bus and get off it.

In addition, Phuket Smart Bus offers 3-day, 10-day and 15-day tickets for unlimited number of rides. Prices start at B499.

“We are ready to serve Phuket people. And welcome tourists again. See you this Monday!’ the operator said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Oct 30).

The Phuket Smart Bus is the only true form of public transport on the island that carries passengers from one tourism beach resort town to another all along Phuket’s west coast.

There are 15 stops on the 56-kilometre route: Phuket International Airport, Thalang Public Health Office, Baan Khian, Cherng Talay Wittayakom School, Lotus Cherng Talay Surin Beach, Kubur Kamala, Phuket FantaSea, BigC Kamala, Patong, Karon Circle, Kata Night Plaza, Kata Palm, Sai Yuan, Rawai Beach.

Service time is from 7.20am (first buses from Patong to Phuket International Airport and Rawai) till 9pm (last buses Phuket International Airport and Rawai to Patong).

For more information and timetable, please visit www.facebook.com/PhuketSmartBus.