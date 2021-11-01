BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death

Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 62 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 31) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,265.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 November 2021, 08:56AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:14am today, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 119. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total for the month of October.

Meanwhile, the 62 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 488, as follows:

  • Oct 25 - 83 new cases
  • Oct 26 - 80 new cases
  • Oct 27 - 75 new cases
  • Oct 28 - 68 new cases
  • Oct 29 - 61 new cases
  • Oct 30 - 59 new cases
  • Oct 31 - 62 new cases

The current total of 15,265 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 200 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 921 people were under medical care or supervision, 48 fewer than the 969 reported the day before.

The report also marked 14,436 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 111more than the 14,325 reported yesterday.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The report recorded four people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remain unchanged at 222.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,410 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased from 980 to 973 (-7 from yesterday) ‒ with the 973 beds occupied representing 17.99% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased, from 4,430 to 4,437 (+7 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,437 beds available representing 82.01% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 29 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 127 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-2 from yesterday).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Xi_Virus | 01 November 2021 - 09:55:34 

Come'on Lt. Captain General Chef KuXak we need your magic keyboard again.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism high as Thailand officially reopens, Protest to end SHA+ requirement? |:| November 1
Reopening begins in positive atmosphere
By-election brings extra alcohol ban to Tambon Thepkrasattri
Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive
Phuket’s Airport Bus resumes
Phuket expects 1mn arrivals in first quarter
Man arrested after knife, fire attack on Tokyo train
Drive to keep illegal migrants out
Phuket Smart bus rolls again
Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm
Phuket officials briefed on Nov 1 arrival rules, TAT sums up changes
Direct Phuket flights from Kazakhstan resume
Test & Go ‘no quarantine’ countries expanded from 46 to 63
Health insurance not required for Thai returnees
Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ms.Sweet and her view of menfolk .Always worth a hefty laughter ! ...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

@Kurt Right Kurt,exactly the same "X-Mas Punch" you obviously enjoy every day !...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Several hotels have already increased the room rates with 20-40% while they not yet fully operationa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Yes, excellent point. Immunity from covid exposure the old fashioned way. These people should be giv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ad hominem, the go-to discourse tactic of the lower IQ sexpat. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

I was there and also saw an old bitter twisted cynical spinster along with her pussy cat arrive....(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

At 11pm last night all ex bar now became restaurant without cooking any food were opened and in full...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

The 'Thai way' is just an excuse for poor governance. Rulings need to be concise and thought...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Bars facilitate illegal prostitution, the foundation of Thaidom's corruption. Could this be an...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Hmm, Maverick, nearly all the bars open on the front of Bangla Rd are full. All the other bars that ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 