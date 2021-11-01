Phuket’s Airport Bus resumes

PHUKET: The Phuket Airport Bus, operating between Phuket International Airport and Bus Terminal 1 north Phuket Town resumed operations today (Nov 1). The relaunch comes in anticipation of more passengers, following the reopening of the country to vaccinated tourists without quarantine, also starting today.

tourismtransportCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Monday 1 November 2021, 11:29AM

In line with the service’s new schedule, the first bus departed Bus Terminal 1 at 6am. The bus departs the bus terminal every hour, except 9am, with the last bus for the day departing the bus terminal at 6pm.

The first bus departing the airport each day leaves at 8:30am, with buses leaving the airport every hour, except 11:30am, through to 8:30pm each night.

People looking to board the bus at a stop along the way can inform the bus service operator one day before the departure date, the operator said in its announcement.

“Passengers must wear a mask or cloth mask every time you use the airport bus service and refrain from eating all kinds of food,” the announcement said.

“If you don’t wear a mask and don’t follow the orders of the officials, you are guilty of the Communicable Disease Control Act B.E. 2558, specifying the penalty for not wearing a mask, a maximum fine of 20,000 baht,” the announcement noted.

“The bus schedule and service days are subject to change, according to the situation of the spread of COVID-19. If there is a change, you can check the route and show the boarding point with the following channels,” irt added.

The channels provided for contacting the Airport Bus operator are:

Facebook: Airport Bus Phuket​

Line​ ID: AIRPORTBUSPHUKET (from 8am-9pm every day)

Tel: 080-465-5666 (from 8am-9pm every day)