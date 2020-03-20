THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials finally admit Phuket coronavirus infections! Patong losing B100mn daily? || March 20

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials finally admit Phuket coronavirus infections! Patong losing B100mn daily? || March 20

PHUKET XTRA - March 20 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 5 infections cases of Coronavirus Covid-19 in Phuket |:| Thailand announced 50 new infections |:| Health certificates required for all visitors |:| 30-day extensions for foreigners |:| Patong losing B100mn a day |:| Police hunt fraudster Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 20 March 2020, 07:26PM

Phuket community
Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Now, PN should investigate, just what is, the true number infected....(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Finally the truth, their lies unraveled, a few of us called them out over the last few weeks, only b...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

@ Foot don't be a fool. Both of your statements are false....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand

As far as I know some consulates do not provide such document.....(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

If I drive from Phuket to Koh Lanta, are there any restrictions when I come back to Phuket ...(Read More)

Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President

My heart goes out to all the people of Phuket and other islands that rely on tourism for income, thi...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Deny, deny, deny until caught out. Business as usual. It does more harm than good suppressing figure...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

This was in the Danish news for many days ago, so how many more farang stay in hospital. PN start to...(Read More)

Health certificates required of all visitors

Insurance doesn't "curb the spread" of anything. It DOES deter people from trying to c...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand

Again with the face-masks. It just shows peoples ignorance. A mask will NOT prevent you catching any...(Read More)

 

