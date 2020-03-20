PHUKET XTRA - March 20 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 5 infections cases of Coronavirus Covid-19 in Phuket |:| Thailand announced 50 new infections |:| Health certificates required for all visitors |:| 30-day extensions for foreigners |:| Patong losing B100mn a day |:| Police hunt fraudster Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 20 March 2020, 07:26PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Now, PN should investigate, just what is, the true number infected....(Read More)
Finally the truth, their lies unraveled, a few of us called them out over the last few weeks, only b...(Read More)
@ Foot don't be a fool. Both of your statements are false....(Read More)
As far as I know some consulates do not provide such document.....(Read More)
If I drive from Phuket to Koh Lanta, are there any restrictions when I come back to Phuket ...(Read More)
My heart goes out to all the people of Phuket and other islands that rely on tourism for income, thi...(Read More)
Deny, deny, deny until caught out. Business as usual. It does more harm than good suppressing figure...(Read More)
This was in the Danish news for many days ago, so how many more farang stay in hospital. PN start to...(Read More)
Insurance doesn't "curb the spread" of anything. It DOES deter people from trying to c...(Read More)
Again with the face-masks. It just shows peoples ignorance. A mask will NOT prevent you catching any...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.