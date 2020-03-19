Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President

Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President

PHUKET: Weerawit Kreuasombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA), has estimated that the forced 14-day shutdown of entertainment venues in Patong to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is costing the island an estimated B100 million a day in lost revenues.

tourismCoronavirusCOVID-19economicshealthpatong
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Thursday 19 March 2020, 06:14PM

a lone tourist walks past the end of Bangla Rd near Patong Beach yesterday (Mar 18). photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

a lone tourist walks past the end of Bangla Rd near Patong Beach yesterday (Mar 18). photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The shutdown, announced by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana late Tuesday night (see story here), come into effect yesterday, leaving the usually busy Bangla Rd shrouded in darkness.

PEBA members will meet up later to discuss this order because being closed for 14 days is affecting a wide range of tourism-related businesses,” Mr Weerawit told The Phuket News.

The amount of economic damage to Patong entertainment venues alone is at least B100 million a day,” he added.

Mr Weerawit argued that Phuket should not be subjected to the same level of constraint as other places in the country due to the island’s reliance on tourism.

The Cabinet resolution on Tuesday gave provincial governors discretion in how to enforce the health provisions regarding COVID-19.

Phuket Govenor Phakaphong in announcing the shutdown said he was just following what others were doing and that Phuket should not be an exception.

In Pattaya, officials have ordered all bars to close but allowed restaurants to stay open as long as they obey specific requirements, such as patrons keeping at least one metre distance from each other.

Patong cannot use the same policies as in central Thailand,” Mr Weerawit said. “I will send a letter to Phuket Governor insisting this simple for the reason that Phuket province is different from other provinces.

Here is a tourism province. If any service is closed for a long time, it will have a big impact on the economy and a lot of people, "Mr Wirawit added.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Patong business magnate and President of Patong Development Foundation Preechavude “Prab” Keesin was more accepting of the shut down.

I understand the order for all entertainment venues to close to prevent the spread of the disease. We have to accept the unavoidable impacts of the measure,” he told The Phuket News.

Some governments have already shut down their whole countries, while others have shut down only some cities,” he said.

But I am worried about the people who work for entertainment venues. They were paid day to day, and are directly and immediately affected by this order. I wonder how long they can live on whatever money they have set aside,” Mr Preechavude said.

Along Bangla Rd yesterday (Mar 18), not only were bars closed, but also restaurants, convenience stores, and small stalls selling food and water.

Some bars in side streets had signs saying closed due to COVID-19 and that will open early next month. One sign said the venue would re-open in September, Others simply said, “Closed.”

Bar staff on Bangla Rd that The Phuket News spoke to said they already had been paid for the days worked so far this month, but they have lost their jobs.

“Now we are waiting for [termination of employment] compensation from our employer, and then we will go back home to other provinces,” one staffer said.

The group of now-former bar staff then hugged each other and took photos for the memories, then walked off.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 60 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand! New requirements for travelers to Thailand! || March 19
60 new COVID-19 cases, total at 272
Kathu Police confirm closure ruling is being followed
Thai hospitals deploy ‘ninja robots’ to aid virus battle
Officials announce full list of entry requirements
Unpaid Myanmar workers protest at Labour office
COVID-19 hits Latin America as Chile calls state of catastrophe
PM: Third-stage Covid-19 would justify countrywide lockdown
Bangla gets a COVID hose-down
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
AoT confirms reported death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket bars, clubs closed? 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Thailand! Surin vendors return? || March 18
Main Phuket Town shrine robbed of B100k in cash donations
Man in Chalong arrested with 28kg of kratom
Frenchman who damaged coral to be fined minimum B100k, authorities say

 

Phuket community
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

So if same logic applies then restaraunts will also close or is their scientific evidence that trans...(Read More)

Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

When is a lockdown not a lockdown? When one is in Thailand of course!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

"Entertainment venues including bars to close", "All sports venues, cinemas and massa...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Bigger venues yes. If Lumpini Boxing Stadium hadn't still been open after all self-respecting sp...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

B100k fine or a year in prison but killer taxi drivers roam free!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

'Yet again we make an announcement but have not thought things through and cannot give specific ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Overworked doctors abroad have no time and resources to check 'healthy' people on Coronaviru...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Just dumb for all the CORVID 19 panic. This is no more dangerous than the common flu. Let's ...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

I was laughing, reading that mr MaAnn doesn't know how much the fine is. Mr MaAnn know anything ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

Many walk-ins are not passengers, but just people who welcome arrivals or say good bye to departers....(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
The LifeCo Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Singha
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 