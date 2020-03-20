Police hunt ‘savings pool’ fraudster

PHUKET: Kathu Police are looking for a 28-year-old woman from Trang who allegedly stole B50,000 from people who agreed to pay monthly contributions a “rotating savings and credit” pool that they were told they could take turns borrowing money from.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 20 March 2020, 11:00AM

The pool of victims file their group complaint at Kathu Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 30 people arrived at Kathu Police Station at about 11pm Wednesday night (Mar 18) to file a formal complaint against the pool founder, Anongnut Saengwisut, 28, from Trang.

Nutcha Songkho, 32, told police that she and others were invited to join the “savings group” through social media.

“I accepted the invitation because she has a good profile and we got along well,” Ms Nutcha said.

“In this group, there were 20 members who had to contribute B2,500 every month, so the whole sum was B50,000,” she added.

Last Sunday (Mar 15), it was Miss Nutcha’s turn to borrow money from the group, but Anongnut did not transfer the money to her, she said.

Anongnut refused to reply to Miss Nutcha’s messages or answer her calls, but on Monday (Mar 16), a friend of Miss Nutcha’s contacted Anongnut.

‘My friend was told that if I wanted wanted the money, I could go and file a complaint to the police,” Miss Nutcha explained.

“We are filing this complaint together so Anongnut cannot do this to anyone else,” she added.

Miss Nutcha alleged Anongnut of being involved in many other savings groups with many members in southern provinces altogether involving payments from people totalling more than B1 million a month.

Kathu Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Amphonwat Saengrueng said Anongnut stood to face charges under the Rotating Saving and Credit Act 1991 and the Emergency Decree on Loans of Money Amounting to Public Cheating and Fraud B.E. 2527 (1984).

“Police will keep questioning relevant people and examining supporting documents in order to search for Anongnut.” Lt Col Amphonwat said.