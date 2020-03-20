Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police hunt ‘savings pool’ fraudster

Police hunt ‘savings pool’ fraudster

PHUKET: Kathu Police are looking for a 28-year-old woman from Trang who allegedly stole B50,000 from people who agreed to pay monthly contributions a “rotating savings and credit” pool that they were told they could take turns borrowing money from.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 20 March 2020, 11:00AM

The pool of victims file their group complaint at Kathu Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pool of victims file their group complaint at Kathu Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 30 people arrived at Kathu Police Station at about 11pm Wednesday night (Mar 18) to file a formal complaint against the pool founder, Anongnut Saengwisut, 28, from Trang.

Nutcha Songkho, 32, told police that she and others were invited to join the “savings group” through social media.

“I accepted the invitation because she has a good profile and we got along well,” Ms Nutcha said.

“In this group, there were 20 members who had to contribute B2,500 every month, so the whole sum was B50,000,” she added.

Last Sunday (Mar 15), it was Miss Nutcha’s turn to borrow money from the group, but Anongnut did not transfer the money to her, she said.

Anongnut refused to reply to Miss Nutcha’s messages or answer her calls, but on Monday (Mar 16), a friend of Miss Nutcha’s contacted Anongnut.

‘My friend was told that if I wanted wanted the money, I could go and file a complaint to the police,” Miss Nutcha explained.

“We are filing this complaint together so Anongnut cannot do this to anyone else,” she added.

Miss Nutcha alleged Anongnut of being involved in many other savings groups with many members in southern provinces altogether involving payments from people totalling more than B1 million a month.

Kathu Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Amphonwat Saengrueng said Anongnut stood to face charges under the Rotating Saving and Credit Act 1991 and the Emergency Decree on Loans of Money Amounting to Public Cheating and Fraud B.E. 2527 (1984).

“Police will keep questioning relevant people and examining supporting documents in order to search for Anongnut.” Lt Col Amphonwat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket
Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand
Help for salaried workers sought
Health certificates required of all visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 60 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand! New requirements for travelers to Thailand! || March 19
Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President
60 new COVID-19 cases, total at 272
Kathu Police confirm closure ruling is being followed
Thai hospitals deploy ‘ninja robots’ to aid virus battle
Officials announce full list of entry requirements
Unpaid Myanmar workers protest at Labour office
COVID-19 hits Latin America as Chile calls state of catastrophe
PM: Third-stage Covid-19 would justify countrywide lockdown
Bangla gets a COVID hose-down
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath

 

Phuket community
Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President

'Patong is different' Profit over health-what a moron. he's not worried about employees ...(Read More)

Kathu Police confirm closure ruling is being followed

Why does the closure not apply to Phuket Fantasea? It's the biggest entertainment venue on the i...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Anyone else have people they know (farangs mainly) that have all the symptoms of Covid-19 but local ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

We all know how well the locals follow the rules, Helmets< Stopping at Red lights, Drink Driving,...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Cov-19 has a fatality rate many times that of influenza, and if the models hold up, the 20%...(Read More)

Frenchman who damaged coral to be fined minimum B100k, authorities say

f the authorities would fine the locals to this extent for their wrongdoings they would certainly ch...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Captain Jack, the Phuket Government has officially no clue how many massage shops there are on Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Can restaurants remain open? Bangkok Post said yes but local say no...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

Money has been made over high Season , Now Someone can run off to the bigger boys and go 'Sir, s...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

I've just been for a walk (sans mask) around Kamala. Small bars which would have maybe 10-15 cus...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The LifeCo Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
Singha

 