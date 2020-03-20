Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has confirmed that a family of three Danish tourists in Phuket have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and are currently in hospital receiving treatment.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 20 March 2020, 12:08PM

Phuket Govenror Phakaphong Tavipatana finally admitted the five COVID cases in Phuket this morning (Mar 20). photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Govenror Phakaphong Tavipatana finally admitted the five COVID cases in Phuket this morning (Mar 20). photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The news came at the now-daily meeting of the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee held Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Mar 20).

Governor Phakaphong said that the infected Danish tourists comprised a family of: the father, 48 years old; the mother, 39 years old; and their child, 7 years old.

Governor Phakaphong also finally admitted that there have been previous cases of people in Phuket confirmed as being infected with the virus.

The other two were both Chinese tourists from Wuhan, one of them 32 years old, the other 35 years old.

Governor Phakaphong declined to give any further details about the cases involving the Chinese tourists, such as when and where they were identified as infected with the virus, where they were taken for treatment, and when or if they have left the island.

The Danish family brought the total number of people confirmed as being infected in Phuket to five, he said.

The public recognition that Phuket that has had any confirmed cases follows nearly two months of officials repeating to the public that not a single confirmed case had been identified on the island.

The Governor’s admission this morning also follows Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda asking the Governor during a live teleconference in front of reporters late Tuesday night (Mar 17) about a family of three Danish tourists who had been confirmed as infected with the virus.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Gen Anupong had already been briefed on the Danish tourists. He explained that he had been told that the Danish tourists had started developing symptoms during their second night staying in Phuket and told a friend back home they were concerned they might have contracted the virus.

A friend suggested that they report themselves, Gen Anupong said.

Only on being asked by the General, Governor Phakaphong said that the family had notified staff at the hotel, who in turn arranged for the family to be taken into medical care and be tested.

After several tests to confirm the results, the family tested positive for the virus, he admitted.

Health officials had tracked down and tested everyone the tourists were known to have come into close contact with, including immigration officers, the airport taxi driver, a tuk-tuk driver and staff at the hotel, Gov Phakaphong said.

All those people tested negative for the virus, but have been told to self-monitor their heath for the next 14 days, he added.

Governor Phakaphong did not reveal where the Danish tourists are receiving treatment.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Rorri_2 | 20 March 2020 - 16:17:30 

Now, PN should investigate, just what is, the true number infected.

Rorri_2 | 20 March 2020 - 16:15:51 

Finally the truth, their lies unraveled, a few of us called them out over the last few weeks, only be shouted down by the likes of Jor12, Dek and their bedmates.... let's see what they say now. Again, from officials, lies, lies and lies, until they can't lie any more... as the danish families illness has been reported in the Danish media, if it hadn't been, probably more lies, to cover...

Fascinated | 20 March 2020 - 12:57:09 

Deny, deny, deny until caught out. Business as usual. It does more harm than good suppressing figures as people consider they can carry on as normal if they see no threat. Shot in the foot yet again!

Nasa12 | 20 March 2020 - 12:56:00 

This was in the Danish news for many days ago, so how many more farang stay in hospital. PN start to call to different consulate and ask. Or if someone now tip PN.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials finally admit Phuket coronavirus infections! Patong losing B100mn daily? || March 20
Phuket Town laundrette robber chased down by 56-year-old man
Armed drug suspects arrested in Pa Khlok
Phuket teens arrested for stealing motorbike from police station
DDC Chief reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, Thailand total reaches 322
Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand
Police hunt ‘savings pool’ fraudster
Help for salaried workers sought
Health certificates required of all visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 60 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand! New requirements for travelers to Thailand! || March 19
Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President
60 new COVID-19 cases, total at 272
Kathu Police confirm closure ruling is being followed
Thai hospitals deploy ‘ninja robots’ to aid virus battle
Officials announce full list of entry requirements

 

Phuket community
Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Now, PN should investigate, just what is, the true number infected....(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Finally the truth, their lies unraveled, a few of us called them out over the last few weeks, only b...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

@ Foot don't be a fool. Both of your statements are false....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand

As far as I know some consulates do not provide such document.....(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

If I drive from Phuket to Koh Lanta, are there any restrictions when I come back to Phuket ...(Read More)

Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President

My heart goes out to all the people of Phuket and other islands that rely on tourism for income, thi...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Deny, deny, deny until caught out. Business as usual. It does more harm than good suppressing figure...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

This was in the Danish news for many days ago, so how many more farang stay in hospital. PN start to...(Read More)

Health certificates required of all visitors

Insurance doesn't "curb the spread" of anything. It DOES deter people from trying to c...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand

Again with the face-masks. It just shows peoples ignorance. A mask will NOT prevent you catching any...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Singha
Thai Residential
The LifeCo Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sea Bees
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 