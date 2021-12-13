BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No more red zones, Phuket the island of sport, Ready for meteor shower || December 13

PHUKET XTRA - December 13 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Swiss man killed by Phuket van |:| Thai gov’t updates control zones |:| Phuket Fight Club 9 Years |:| PCA Thailand bodybuilding |:| Alan Cooke passes away |:| Meteor shower in Thailand |:| New driver slams into car shop Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 13 December 2021, 08:27PM

Phuket community
Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

One minute you're enjoying the fine weather, cruising along then a selfish, careless driver take...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

R.I.P Swiss mann. And of course, they took this taxi driver for both drug and alcohol testing at th...(Read More)

Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death

The chart has been uploaded far too small to read the Thai Text! ...(Read More)

South Korea says no boycott of Beijing Olympics

Everybody either wants or needs something from China. They should be more respectful....(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

It's in his corruption box. Its rather full though!...(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

The problem is that a road from Srisoonthorn to Pa Klok has to cross the arterial Thepkasatri Road s...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

I had an issue that required contact with Thailand Pass - I sent them a mail and problem was address...(Read More)

One person missing as fishing ship sinks off Phuket coast

So close to the Deep Sea Port you would think that any ship wrecks would be marked clearly on naviga...(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

Does anyone know the location of kurt's brain?...(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

A lot of talking about just a 1.1 km road (renovation?) What are the talks hiding? The studies'&...(Read More)

 

