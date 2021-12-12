BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death

Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 62 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 12), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 was reported to 18,710.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeathtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 13 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 12, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:14pm.

The report for Dec 12 marked three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and five new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 141.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have marked just four COVID deaths in Phuket so far in December.

Meanwhile, the 62 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 456, as follows:

  • Dec 6 - 66 new cases
  • Dec 7 - 76 new cases
  • Dec 8 - 64 new cases
  • Dec 9 - 68 new cases
  • Dec 10 - 64 new cases
  • Dec 11 - 56 new cases
  • Dec 12 - 62 new cases

The report marked 14 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 274 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 42* Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1. (* not 43, from the 38 reported on Dec 11 and five reported on Dec 12.)

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 12, 659 people were under medical care or supervision, 75 fewer than the 734 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,051 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 146 more than the 17,905 reported yesterday.

The report recorded zero people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by eight, from 74 to 66.

According to the report for Dec 12, there were two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 81 ‘Yellow’ patients (-28) and 78 ‘Green’ patients (-13).

A further 215 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-21), and 66 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-13), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 12 also marked that of 2,713 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 442 were occupied (-75).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

South Korea says no boycott of Beijing Olympics
Man arrested with 800 meth pills, 311g of ice, and bullets
Geminid meteor shower treat for stargazers
Body of missing fisherman found
One person missing as fishing ship sinks off Phuket coast
Family of slain motorbike taxi driver still ‘clueless’ as to reason for murder
More easing of COVID-19 curbs likely
Thailand fully recognises mixed vaccination
Phuket pioneer Alan Cooke passes away
Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in six US states
New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn
Phuket Opinion: A sporting chance
New stimulus measures to be New Year’s gifts
Phuket marks 56 new COVID cases, one new death
Food festival offensive launched to boost Phuket economy

 

Phuket community
New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

It's in his corruption box. Its rather full though!...(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

The problem is that a road from Srisoonthorn to Pa Klok has to cross the arterial Thepkasatri Road s...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

I had an issue that required contact with Thailand Pass - I sent them a mail and problem was address...(Read More)

One person missing as fishing ship sinks off Phuket coast

So close to the Deep Sea Port you would think that any ship wrecks would be marked clearly on naviga...(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

Does anyone know the location of kurt's brain?...(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

A lot of talking about just a 1.1 km road (renovation?) What are the talks hiding? The studies'&...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital ramps up Pfizer rollout for kids, and as booster jab

@foot. Maybe because nobody who had 2x AZ doses is yet eligible for a 3rd dose as the Thai AZ vacci...(Read More)

One person missing as fishing ship sinks off Phuket coast

In a life jacket he will hopefully be alive in the morning. The radar is clear, weather should remai...(Read More)

Family of slain motorbike taxi driver still ‘clueless’ as to reason for murder

I feel sorry for the surviving wife and daughters. That said, this is what happens when you work amo...(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

Anyone know where this secret new road has been constructed? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 