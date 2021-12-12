Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 62 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 12), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 was reported to 18,710.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeathtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 12, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:14pm.

The report for Dec 12 marked three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and five new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 141.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have marked just four COVID deaths in Phuket so far in December.

Meanwhile, the 62 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 456, as follows:

Dec 6 - 66 new cases

Dec 7 - 76 new cases

Dec 8 - 64 new cases

Dec 9 - 68 new cases

Dec 10 - 64 new cases

Dec 11 - 56 new cases

Dec 12 - 62 new cases

The report marked 14 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 274 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 42* Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1. (* not 43, from the 38 reported on Dec 11 and five reported on Dec 12.)

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 12, 659 people were under medical care or supervision, 75 fewer than the 734 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,051 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 146 more than the 17,905 reported yesterday.

The report recorded zero people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by eight, from 74 to 66.

According to the report for Dec 12, there were two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 81 ‘Yellow’ patients (-28) and 78 ‘Green’ patients (-13).

A further 215 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-21), and 66 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-13), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 12 also marked that of 2,713 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 442 were occupied (-75).