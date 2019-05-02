|
PHUKET XTRA - May 2 Thailand has a new queen! |:| Aussie donations for Patong lifeguards! |:| Woman forgives for dildo unboxing |:| Cave rescue goes to Netflix! |:| Fatal Thalang crash Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 2 May 2019, 05:46PM
Australian navy, thank so much making Patong beach safe for foreign tourist/ kids. It's great! ...(Read More)
Officials have 'rich' fantasy when it comes to percentages, amounts, figures, statistics an...(Read More)
These numbers seems very precise. Can we believe them? When the inevitable story comes out tomorrow ...(Read More)
Nice post you published here. Welding is a fabrication or sculptural process that joins materials, u...(Read More)
Open question to Governor: Why are utterly incompetent and poorly trained thai drivers allowed on th...(Read More)
They keep releasing figures and percentages. True or fake? For what? Tourism is not percentages/book...(Read More)
There is always a 'time delay' in matters, that counts too for tourism decline. The world al...(Read More)
The large debts of many thai people is the highest in 11 years ( Bangkokpost). Many never will be ab...(Read More)
D.,You are welcome. I feel honoured by you daily fascinated personal focus just on me only. Thanks. ...(Read More)
The army did what the Phuket Governor suppose to do with his large emergency fund. Guess the army wi...(Read More)
