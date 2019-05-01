New queen named

BANGKOK: His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has announced his marriage to Gen Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya, who is now known as Queen Suthida, according to a royal statement.

Wednesday 1 May 2019, 09:13PM

Queen Suthida signs marriage registration documents while His Majesty the King looks on during a ceremony at the Dusit Place on Wednesday. Image: Screenshot from TV Pool news via Bangkok Post