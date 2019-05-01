THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Australian Navy takes Patong Beach by storm

PHUKET: Visitors at Patong Beach yesterday morning were treated to a welcome surprise as Royal Australian Navy (RAN) landing craft, including two amphibious vehicles, made their way onto the beach. The mission was to deliver a huge store of much needed life-saving equipment to Patong’s lifeguards.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 May 2019, 12:54PM

The beach landing in progress. Photo: Patong Municipality

The beach landing in progress. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise at Patong Beach yesterday delivered much needed surf lifesaving equipment and engaged children in surf safety skills. Photo: Patong Municipality

The exercise was part of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2019 (IDE) deployment which saw the RAN flagship HMAS Canberra, which at 27,000 tonnes is the largest ship in the RAN fleet, and the HMAS Newcastle make port in Phuket.

The event yesterday, Phuket Surf Life Saving Day 30 April 2019, saw the Australian Government donate 1,500 buoyancy vests (life jackets), 170 children’s size rash shirts, 20 rescue boards, 10 children-size “nipper” surf boards, six rescue tubes and a resuscitation mannikin.

Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon was present to award certificates at the main ceremony, along with David Field of the Phuket Lifeguard Club, who for two decades has helped develop Phuket lifeguards life-safing skills through his association with the Surf Life Saving Association in Australia.

The Amb McKinnon yesterday also launched the second version of the Thai lifesaving manual, which was put together with help from Lifesaving Australia.

As part of the exercises yesterday, more than 170 children taking part in the Phuket Life Saving Australia – Thai Kids Water Safety for community training program took to the water with lifeguards and more than 40 personnel from the IDE deployment for surf safety training on some of the new equipment provided.

Splash Beach Club

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup warmly welcomed the effort by Australians to develop surf safety in Phuket.

“We support this cooperation between Australia and Thailand, teaching water safety to children on Patong Beach today,” she said.

“This training is for basic knowledge of self-survival and other skills in the water, as taught by the Surf Life Saving Australia and the Royal Australian Navy, who have extensive knowledge, ability and experience to teach children,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

Among the skills exercised in the water yesterday were basic swimming, nipper board training, using buoyancy vests, flag signals and basic CPR.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Royal Coronation brooches become available in Phuket
Electricity cuts in Cherng Talay
Drug abuse ’still rising’ in Phuket
As heavens open, Phuket water supply restored
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hospital gang fight #3! Removing forest mansion? Official’s truck fire, was it arson? || April 30
Phuket to hold public events for Royal Coronation
Arson suspected as retired forestry official’s pickup torched
Debts blamed for second suicide in three days
Phuket rain hits from both sides, east and west
Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake
Australian Navy brings flagship, 1,000 personnel to Phuket
Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay
French Ambassador talks trash, tourist safety in Phuket
Rassada community gratefully receives army water supplies
Phuket Opinion: Reflections

 

Phuket community
Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

These numbers seems very precise. Can we believe them? When the inevitable story comes out tomorrow ...(Read More)

Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire

Nice post you published here. Welding is a fabrication or sculptural process that joins materials, u...(Read More)

Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

Open question to Governor: Why are utterly incompetent and poorly trained thai drivers allowed on th...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

They keep releasing figures and percentages. True or fake? For what? Tourism is not percentages/book...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

There is always a 'time delay' in matters, that counts too for tourism decline. The world al...(Read More)

Debts blamed for second suicide in three days

The large debts of many thai people is the highest in 11 years ( Bangkokpost). Many never will be ab...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed

D.,You are welcome. I feel honoured by you daily fascinated personal focus just on me only. Thanks. ...(Read More)

Rassada community gratefully receives army water supplies

The army did what the Phuket Governor suppose to do with his large emergency fund. Guess the army wi...(Read More)

Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

Now is the turn of the indian tourists, as they come here to escape the hot period of time in India,...(Read More)

French Ambassador talks trash, tourist safety in Phuket

In which other country a Ambassador talks with a province Governor about trash? Quite embarrassing f...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Trash Fashion Show 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 