Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

PHUKET: A man has died after his motorbike was hit by a minivan in Thalang in the early hours of this morning (May 2).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 May 2019, 01:32PM

The fatal accident happened at a U-turn on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang in the early hours of this morning (May 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

55-year-old security guard, Somkiad Poolsawat, was found lying unconscious on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang when police, led by Lt Suporn Muangkhai, arrived at the scene at approximately 5:40am.

Lt Suporn contacted emergency rescue services who arrived at the scene near Thalang PEA to find Mr Somkiad in critical condition with a severe head injury and a weak pulse.

Rescue workers provided first aid at the roadside before rushing Mr Somkiad to Thalang Hospital.

Nearby, the Toyota Commuter minivan was parked and the driver was waiting at the scene. The minivan was damaged at the front left side and its headlights were broken.

The Honda Wave motorbike of Mr Somkiad was lying damaged on the road close by.

The security guard, who lived in Srisoonthorn, is believed to have been on his way home from a night shift.

The driver of the minivan, 37-year-old Supakorn Srisuwan, explained to officers that he was heading south on Thepkrasattri Rd towards Heroines Monument.

“The motorbike suddenly changed lanes and came in front of me from the left to make a U-turn and we collided,” he said.

Police had both vehicles taken to Thalang Police Station.

Soon after, Lt Suporn was notified by Thalang Hospital that Mr Somkiad had died from his injuries.

Police confirmed that they had notified his relatives.

 

 

