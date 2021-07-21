PHUKET XTRA - July 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Muay Thai closer to the Olympics |:| Legal loophole stalls Layan Beach clearing |:| COVID Update |:| 400 domestic arrivals denied |:| Booster shots for 7,000 medical workers in Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 21 July 2021, 06:07PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
And the incompetent governor does everything to give those tourists a hard time.They are not allowed...(Read More)
How about to provide shots to those who are not registered on Phuket now but work here and are eager...(Read More)
Great example of presumptive response there, Mav. I'll be merely passing through MY to sell a c...(Read More)
Pfizer reached out to Thai govt last year but was rejected due to the secret contract with Xinovac. ...(Read More)
KuXak's math calculation : 12 + 1 + 8 + 1 = 6* Disclaimer: * Gotcha Xuckers!...(Read More)
Agreed Goldwing. Not sure if it’s the primary driver, but Hotels sure have a vested interest in p...(Read More)
Funny how there are suddenly 100s of people denied entry since it was announced that the military w...(Read More)
No mention of whether the 3rd booster is Astra or Sino??? I sure hope it is the cheaper and more eff...(Read More)
This covid insurance is actually a joke. Tourist that get vaccinated, even when infected, don't...(Read More)
Only sandbox tourists from selected safe countries like the UK come well! Irony end ... ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.