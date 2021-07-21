The Phuket News
As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third 'booster jab'

As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’

PHUKET: About 7,000 medical workers on the island will start receiving their third vaccination injection as a ‘booster jab’ by the end of this week, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol has confirmed.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthVaccine
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 July 2021, 03:30PM

Dr Chalermpong speaking during today's live broadcast press conference. Screenshot: PR Phuket

Dr Chalermpong speaking during today’s live broadcast press conference. Screenshot: PR Phuket

The mass vaccination daily report for Monday (July 19), posted yesterday. Image: PPHO

The mass vaccination daily report for Monday (July 19), posted yesterday. Image: PPHO

Phuket's mass vaccination campaign since July 1. Source: PPHO

Phuket’s mass vaccination campaign since July 1. Source: PPHO

“We have already been approved by the Ministry of Public Health to provide a third injection of vaccine as a booster dose for medical staff this week,” Dr Chalermpong announced during a press conference broadcast live this morning (July 21).

“We expect that about 7,000 medical staff will receive the third injection. Then by the last week of this month we will provide a third injection to officers who are at risk of being infected, followed by our brothers and sisters [sic],” he said.

“The Phuket Governor has already filed a request to the ministry to provide vaccinations to our people [people in Phuket] as a booster dose,” Dr Chalermpong added.

NORMAL PEOPLE

The announcement that Phuket officials are looking to roll out a ‘third booster shot’ to increase protection against COVID-19 infections comes while about one third of the target population identified as needing to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity on the island still have yet to receive a second injection so they can be deemed to be “fully vaccinated”

Regardless, Dr Chalermpong this morning said, “Right now, we have provided first injections of vaccine to about 73% of Phuket people and second injections to over 70%. We will keep providing vaccinations to our people.

“I want to reach 80%, but we cannot inject those who are younger than 18 years old. If we could, we would have passed the 80%,” he added.

“Right now, we have a lot of vaccine doses for people, and the website [PhuketMustWin.com, at www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com] is also open for people from other provinces on the island to register by themselves [to be vaccinated],” he said.

UNEXPLAINED LACK OFVACCINATION JABS

The vaccination figures given by Dr Chalermpong today conflict with the daily reports issued by the PPHO.

UWC Thailand

According to the PPHO mass vaccination report posted yesterday, the number of people in Phuket who have received a second vaccination injection as of Monday (July 19) stood at 318,046 ‒ meaning that 148,541 people in Phuket are still not fully vaccinated.

Dr Chalermpong’s claim that 70% of people in Phuket are now fully vaccinated also defies the numbers given by the PPHO, which yesterday reported that as of Monday the number of people who had received second injections represented 68% of the target population needing to vaccinated to achieve herd immunity ‒ a percentage increase that has remained unchanged for nearly three weeks.

Further, the vaccination percentage numbers given by the PPHO rightfully are described as percentages of 466,587 target ‒ not a percentage of the actual number of people on the island.

The lack of progress in providing second vaccination injections comes while the PPHO reports that the number of people who have received one vaccination injection so far as of Monday stood at 404,590 ‒ meaning that 86,544 people on the island have received one injection, but are still waiting to receive their second injection, indicating that the issue is not with people wanting to be registered but instead with the inability of Phuket health officials to provide them.

Regardless, no senior Phuket officials involved with the mass vaccination campaign on the island have admitted that there have not been any vaccination doses delivered from Bangkok to administer to people still waiting for their second injection. They have remained silent on the issue.

Meanwhile, Dr Chalermpong’s call for people to register to be vaccinated also fails to be reconciled with the number of people reported by the PPHO as registered to be vaccinated.

So far 446,428 have registered, according to the PPHO, indicating that just over 95% of the 466,587 target have registered to receive a state-provided vaccination.

Meanwhile, foreigners in Phuket are still reporting that they are still waiting for confirmation that they have been registered to receive a state-provided vaccination.

The complaints follow more than 67,000 people earlier this month attempting to register to be vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine provided by Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, indicating that many people on Phuket want to be vaccinated if a vaccine of their choice is allowed to be provided.

DeKaaskopp | 21 July 2021 - 19:31:44 

How about to provide shots to those who are not registered on Phuket now but work here and are eager to get a shot ??

Xi_Virus | 21 July 2021 - 19:23:25 

Pfizer reached out to Thai govt last year but was rejected due to the secret contract with Xinovac.

Now people are dying on the roads and sidewalks due to greed, ignorance and incompentence of XXX. They kept calling it for "FAKE" News but now the PHOTOS of DEADs are all over the net and the world is witnessing this tragedy.

What to eXpect when gAng-Xters are rulling ...?

jsrit | 21 July 2021 - 17:31:31 

No mention of whether the 3rd booster is Astra or Sino??? I sure hope it is the cheaper and more effective Astra!!!!!???

goldwing | 21 July 2021 - 16:16:29 

All they have for foreigners is sinocrap

 

Phuket community
Phuket Sandbox tourists reminded to have COVID insurance

And the incompetent governor does everything to give those tourists a hard time.They are not allowed...(Read More)

As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’

How about to provide shots to those who are not registered on Phuket now but work here and are eager...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

Great example of presumptive response there, Mav. I'll be merely passing through MY to sell a c...(Read More)

As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’

Pfizer reached out to Thai govt last year but was rejected due to the secret contract with Xinovac. ...(Read More)

British man Phuket’s latest Sandbox infected case

KuXak's math calculation : 12 + 1 + 8 + 1 = 6* Disclaimer: * Gotcha Xuckers!...(Read More)

Legal loophole stalls clearing of illegal land occupiers at Layan Beach

Agreed Goldwing. Not sure if it’s the primary driver, but Hotels sure have a vested interest in p...(Read More)

Almost 400 denied Phuket land entry under new rules

Funny how there are suddenly 100s of people denied entry since it was announced that the military w...(Read More)

As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’

No mention of whether the 3rd booster is Astra or Sino??? I sure hope it is the cheaper and more eff...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox tourists reminded to have COVID insurance

This covid insurance is actually a joke. Tourist that get vaccinated, even when infected, don't...(Read More)

British man Phuket’s latest Sandbox infected case

Only sandbox tourists from selected safe countries like the UK come well! Irony end ... ...(Read More)

 

