Sandbox visitor facing prosecution for failing to complete 14-day stay

PHUKET: A Thai national who arrived under the Phuket Sandbox scheme but left the island early is to be prosecuted, Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon confirmed today (July 21).

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 July 2021, 11:44AM

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon (left) and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew preside over this morning’s meeting. Photo: PR Dept

In a live broadcast this morning, Dr Kusak confirmed the person left Phuket for Chonburi yesterday having only spent nine days on the island as opposed to the mandated 14-days. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and other relevant officers were also part of the live broadcast.

“Yesterday, I received a report from the manager of a SHA+ registered hotel that a Thai arrival who came under the Phuket Sandbox scheme had left the island having only spent nine days here,” Dr Kusak said. It was not confirmed whether the person was male or female.

“After the hotel manager informed the Phuket Sandbox command center, officers contacted the person only to be told they were already in Bangkok and on the way to Chonburi.

“All arrivals must follow the outlined conditions of the Phuket Sandbox scheme. However, this person left before the required 14-day window had passed,” Dr Kusak added.

“The person must be prosecuted under the relevant law for breaking the conditions of the scheme.”

Dr Kusak added that he had contacted the Chonburi Public Health Office who confirmed they had managed to locate the person and place them into an alternative local quarantine (ALQ) venue last night.

“In regards to the matter of any legal punishment, police and administrative officers will work on that at a later stage,” he said.

Governor Narong explained that the manager at the SHA+ hotel confirmed the person had tested negative twice for COVID-19 during the nine day period spent there. The manager added that the person had not officially checked out from the hotel and when staff attempted to locate the person they were unable to.

“Our officers contacted the person only to discover that they already left the island,” Governor Narong said.

“We have to punish this person as it sets a bad example and may encourage similar cases in future.

“Previously there have been cases where people requested to leave the island before completing their 14-day stay, citing reasons such as being required to attend a funeral, for example,” Governor Narong added.

“However, we cannot allow them to leave because they already agreed to adhere to the conditions and rules of the sandbox prior to coming. If they do not follow the requirements we need to file a complaint to police to pursue prosecution.”

keithB | 21 July 2021 - 15:28:24 

I completely agree with the statement below but before travelling we were told ‘stay 14 days and you can travel anywhere in Thailand, then they changed the rules, and cancelled internal flights to bkk and increased restrictions 
However we cannot allow them to leave because they already agreed to adhere to the conditions and rules of the sandbox prior to coming.

Xi_Virus | 21 July 2021 - 12:40:32 

Don't be surprised if more PR Tricks "Fake-Marriage" pops up.
The world is laughing loud at this MESSbox.

 

