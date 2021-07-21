British man Phuket’s latest Sandbox infected case

PHUKET: A British national who arrived on the island under the Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme has been confirmed as the latest Sandbox tourist to test positive since arriving on the island.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 July 2021, 01:38PM

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon confirmed the latest infection during a press conference chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew broadcast live this morning (July 21).

“Since the outbreak in April, we have 839 infected cases in Phuket and 19 cases among Phuket Sandbox arrivals,” Dr Kusak said.

“We have also received four cases from other provinces under the project Bring Phuket People Home,” he added.

“We have received many requests to join the project, and staff of Vachira Phuket Hospital will work on management, as we know about the problems of patient bed management in Bangkok and nearby provinces,” Dr Kusak continued.

“Yesterday [July 20], we had seven new infected cases. Five cases were high-risk people now staying at local quarantine venues, one was a newfound case, and one was a Sandbox arrival,” he said.

“The Sandbox arrival is a British national and tested positive on arrival,” he added.

“Right now, 8,981 arrivals have come through Phuket Sandbox scheme, and we have found just 19 cases, or about 0.2%, testing positive, which is very low,” Dr Kusak said.

Of note, according to the PPHO daily COVID report posted yesterday, the six new local infections brought the total number of people confirmed as infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 839.

The report also noted that the number of people currently receiving treatment or under medical supervision for COVID-19 had risen to 105.

Dr Kusak also clarified several clusters of local infections currently under investigation.

“For one cluster we found many cases were from a bank office,” he said, naming the bank as“the bank that we know”.

“Twelve people [from the bank cluster] have been confirmed as infected. We have already taken 10 high-risk contacts into quarantine venues, and 40 other staff tested negative,”he added.

“There was also a rumor about a cluster at a factory. The cases in fact were not from a factory, but staff of a furniture company,” Dr Kusak said.

“Nine staff, including one driver, traveled from Bangkok to Phuket on July 4 with negative test results. After dropping off staff, the driver returned to Bangkok and was tested positive two days later,” he explained.

“The eight staff then went to be tested, and the results showed that seven of them were infected. One more staffer at the same company who came [to Phuket] earlier was also found infected,” Dr Kusak said.