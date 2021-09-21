The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass testing underway in Phuket, 5 more Covid deaths, Sinopharm for BKK students? |:| September 21

PHUKET XTRA - September 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket sees 5 more Covid deaths |:| Thailand Covid Update |:| Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai lockdown |:| First 2,000 schoolchildren vaccinated with Sinopharm |:| Mass testing underway Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 21 September 2021, 06:45PM

Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai sea gypsies under lockdown
Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years
New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing
US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers ‘early November’
Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin
Telephone cable thief arrested
First 2,000 schoolchildren vaccinated with Sinopharm
Phuket marks 237 new COVID cases, five more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Proposal would make it easier to enter Phuket, Nai Harn party arrests |:| September 20
Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday
Tempers flare over long vaccination queue
19 arrested at luxury villa as Rawai party busted
Iraq signs first contract in 7 years to import Thai rice
Philippines’ Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022
Power outages to affect Sakdidet Rd, Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
Tempers flare over long vaccination queue

By contrast when I was there 2 weeks ago for my 2nd jab I was perplexed to find it absolutely desert...(Read More)

Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years

great news, security is always First in this country...lol...(Read More)

Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin

this guy anything want but to fill his bank acoount with anything he can...he seriously dont give a ...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

Seems there is a recent Italian study (DovePress)- not on Covid specifically but it is vital the cor...(Read More)

Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin

Is Anutin even a medical doctor? As one of the guinea pigs for the Sino/AZ mixer experiment, has th...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

Most people in our source markets are vaccinated and COVID is under control there. In Thailand there...(Read More)

Phuket marks 237 new COVID cases, five more deaths

99 (?) Sandbox positive Phuket arrivals since July 1, in 82 days. All of them quarantined. The dail...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

"PCR tests costs 3500B each". Bangkok Hospital Group have done a great job of convincing ...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

The way Thai officialdom handles the Covid Pandemic in relation with their treatment of Foreigners i...(Read More)

Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin

"This approach has not been adopted anywhere else in the world". See there, the Thai as g...(Read More)

 

