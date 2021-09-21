|
|
PHUKET XTRA - September 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket sees 5 more Covid deaths |:| Thailand Covid Update |:| Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai lockdown |:| First 2,000 schoolchildren vaccinated with Sinopharm |:| Mass testing underway Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 21 September 2021, 06:45PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
By contrast when I was there 2 weeks ago for my 2nd jab I was perplexed to find it absolutely desert...(Read More)
great news, security is always First in this country...lol...(Read More)
this guy anything want but to fill his bank acoount with anything he can...he seriously dont give a ...(Read More)
Seems there is a recent Italian study (DovePress)- not on Covid specifically but it is vital the cor...(Read More)
Is Anutin even a medical doctor? As one of the guinea pigs for the Sino/AZ mixer experiment, has th...(Read More)
Most people in our source markets are vaccinated and COVID is under control there. In Thailand there...(Read More)
99 (?) Sandbox positive Phuket arrivals since July 1, in 82 days. All of them quarantined. The dail...(Read More)
"PCR tests costs 3500B each". Bangkok Hospital Group have done a great job of convincing ...(Read More)
The way Thai officialdom handles the Covid Pandemic in relation with their treatment of Foreigners i...(Read More)
"This approach has not been adopted anywhere else in the world". See there, the Thai as g...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.