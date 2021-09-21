Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai sea gypsies under lockdown

PHUKET: The 4th Army Region of the Royal Thai Army set up a food kitchen at the Rawai Pier bridge yesterday (Sept 20) to provide food to the Rawai sea gypsy community that has been under enforced lockdown since Sept 15.

CoronavirusCOVID-19military

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 September 2021, 03:57PM

The Royal Field Kitchen Car has been preparing and distributing food in Phuket since Sept 10, visiting different areas across the island to help provide food to people who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Mr. Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabham, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Province and Mr. Arun Soros, Mayor of Rawai Sub-district, Rawai Subdistrict Municipality Administration, joined to receive lunch boxes from the van which would then be distributed to the local sea gypsy community.

The packages had been prepared by the members of the 4th Army Region and the Andaman Natural Resources Conservation Foundation.

The sea gypsy village in Rawai was placed under enforced lockdown by Governor Narong Woonciew who issued the order, titled Phuket Province Order No. 5444/2564, on Sept 14. The order came into effect the following day and is effective until Sept 28.

The decision came nearly two weeks after mass testing at the village was followed by an outbreak of COVID cases, although authorities have still yet to confirm any specfics in regards to actual numbers.

Under the order no people are to enter or leave the area except vehicles for transporting goods, consumables, cooking gas, fuel, medical equipment, rescue vehicles, ambulances, medical emergency vehicles, vehicles used for government missions and vehicles carrying parcels and printed materials.

Checkpoints have been set up at the entrance of the community near Rawai Pier and at Soi Mukdee, which enters the village from Soi Laem Ka Yai.

Permission to enter or leave the village wil be at the discretion of the communicable disease control officers at the checkpoints.

The Royal Field Kitchen Car was scheduled at Karon Temple today to cook food and advise local residents on how to best minimise the spread of COVID.