The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai sea gypsies under lockdown

Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai sea gypsies under lockdown

PHUKET: The 4th Army Region of the Royal Thai Army set up a food kitchen at the Rawai Pier bridge yesterday (Sept 20) to provide food to the Rawai sea gypsy community that has been under enforced lockdown since Sept 15.

CoronavirusCOVID-19military
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 September 2021, 03:57PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The Royal Field Kitchen Car has been preparing and distributing food in Phuket since Sept 10, visiting different areas across the island to help provide food to people who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Mr. Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabham, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Province and Mr. Arun Soros, Mayor of Rawai Sub-district, Rawai Subdistrict Municipality Administration, joined to receive lunch boxes from the van which would then be distributed to the local sea gypsy community.

The packages had been prepared by the members of the 4th Army Region and the Andaman Natural Resources Conservation Foundation.

The sea gypsy village in Rawai was placed under enforced lockdown by Governor Narong Woonciew who issued the order, titled Phuket Province Order No. 5444/2564, on Sept 14. The order came into effect the following day and is effective until Sept 28.

The decision came nearly two weeks after mass testing at the village was followed by an outbreak of COVID cases, although authorities have still yet to confirm any specfics in regards to actual numbers.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Under the order no people are to enter or leave the area except vehicles for transporting goods, consumables, cooking gas, fuel, medical equipment, rescue vehicles, ambulances, medical emergency vehicles, vehicles used for government missions and vehicles carrying parcels and printed materials.

Checkpoints have been set up at the entrance of the community near Rawai Pier and at Soi Mukdee, which enters the village from Soi Laem Ka Yai.

Permission to enter or leave the village wil be at the discretion of the communicable disease control officers at the checkpoints.

The Royal Field Kitchen Car was scheduled at Karon Temple today to cook food and advise local residents on how to best minimise the spread of COVID.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years
New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing
US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers ‘early November’
Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin
Telephone cable thief arrested
First 2,000 schoolchildren vaccinated with Sinopharm
Phuket marks 237 new COVID cases, five more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Proposal would make it easier to enter Phuket, Nai Harn party arrests |:| September 20
Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday
Tempers flare over long vaccination queue
19 arrested at luxury villa as Rawai party busted
Iraq signs first contract in 7 years to import Thai rice
Philippines’ Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022
Power outages to affect Sakdidet Rd, Cherng Talay
Car mob rallies against tanks, troops and Prayut

 

Phuket community
Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years

great news, security is always First in this country...lol...(Read More)

Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin

this guy anything want but to fill his bank acoount with anything he can...he seriously dont give a ...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

Seems there is a recent Italian study (DovePress)- not on Covid specifically but it is vital the cor...(Read More)

Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin

Is Anutin even a medical doctor? As one of the guinea pigs for the Sino/AZ mixer experiment, has th...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

Most people in our source markets are vaccinated and COVID is under control there. In Thailand there...(Read More)

Phuket marks 237 new COVID cases, five more deaths

99 (?) Sandbox positive Phuket arrivals since July 1, in 82 days. All of them quarantined. The dail...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

"PCR tests costs 3500B each". Bangkok Hospital Group have done a great job of convincing ...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

The way Thai officialdom handles the Covid Pandemic in relation with their treatment of Foreigners i...(Read More)

Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin

"This approach has not been adopted anywhere else in the world". See there, the Thai as g...(Read More)

Phuket marks 237 new COVID cases, five more deaths

Why not publish numbers for the rest of the week? Safe to say they will be between 220 and 250 - why...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts

 