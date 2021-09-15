The Phuket News
PHUKET: The Phuket Governor has issued an order mandating that the sea gyspy village in Rawai be placed under lockdown, effective today (Sept 15) through Sept 28.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 September 2021, 10:14AM

The notice to lock down the Rawai sea gypsy village was posted late yesterday. Image: PR Phuket

The area has been sealed off. Image: PR Phuket

The area has been sealed off. Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the order. Image: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew issued the order, titled Phuket Province Order No. 5444/2564, yesterday (Sept 14).

The order was posted publicly by provincial officials yesterday afternoon. Rawai Municipality itself posted the order publicly at 4:08pm.

Of note, throughout the order the sea gypsies are referred to as “New Thais”.

Under the order no people are to enter or leave the area except vehicles for transporting goods, consumables, cooking gas, fuel, medical equipment, rescue vehicles, ambulances, medical emergency vehicles, vehicles used for government missions and vehicles carrying parcels and printed materials.

Checkpoints have been set up at the entrance of the community near Rawai Pier and at Soi Mukdee, which enters the village from Soi Laem Ka Yai.

Permission to enter or leave the village wil be at the discretion of the communicable disease control officers at the checkpoints.

Rawai Municipality together with the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office and Muang Phuket District Office are to organise personnel to conduct testing for COVID-19 according to proactive screening measures using ATK (antigen test kits) or RT-PCR tests, the order noted.

Rawai Municipality is to provide all the equipment and materials necessary for screening and cleaning checkpoints, and for spraying disinfectant for COVID-19 in public places and roads, and to provide care and assistance including food, drinking water and other things necessary for the livelihood of residents in the community, the order added.

The lockdown coming into effect today follows Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos announcing last week that the village will be placed under enforced isolation.

Mayor Aroon’s announcement came nearly two weeks after mass testing at the village which was immediately followed by mass sanitisation of public areas throughout the community.

Officials have yet to publicly report the number of infections in the sea gypsy community in Rawai necessitating a lockdown.

They have also yet to explain why it has taken weeks to act on any outbreak there.

Nasa12 | 15 September 2021 - 12:40:29 

16 days after a lot of infection was discovered in this area, they shut down.  The same in a large hotel on Karon, several maids were diagnosed with infection about 2 weeks ago but everything was doused and employees were given a mouth basket.

timhouston | 15 September 2021 - 12:18:49 

that sentence doesn't make sense.
That announcement came nearly a week after mass testing at the village two weeks ago that was immediately followed by mass sanitisation of public areas throughout the community.

[Thank you. Fixed -- Ed]

Kurt | 15 September 2021 - 11:53:37 

So, the lock down comes 2 weeks to late. Congratulations Officialdom with her very late taking needed action. Giving the Covid-19, Government wise, 2 more weeks freedom to spread. Great! What kind of glue the Government always use for hand sitting or excuse herself before it comes adequate in action?

 

