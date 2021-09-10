The Phuket News
Rawai sea gypsy village under lockdown

Rawai sea gypsy village under lockdown

PHUKET: The sea gypsy village in Rawai has been placed under 14-day lockdown, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has announced.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 September 2021, 06:58PM

Sea gypsies at the village were mass tested for COVID-19 last weekend. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Sea gypsies at the village were mass tested for COVID-19 last weekend. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Mayor Aroon announced the lockdown late yesterday (Sept 9). However, details of the lockdown have yet to be revealed.

Calls to Mayor Aroon by The Phuket News today went unanswered. 

An official at Rawai Municipality, who asked not to be named, said that Mayor Aroon and all other high-ranking officials at rawai Municipality were in a meeting about the lockdown all afternoon.

The officer declined to answer any questions as to why the lockdown was brought into effect only yesterday, especially since mass testing of sea gypsies in the village was conducted on Aug 31 and health workers conducted a mass sanitising of homes and public areas in the village last Sunday (Sept 5).

Thanyapura

The mass testing on Aug 31 saw 465 villagers tested for COVID-19 by staff from Chalong Hospital using antigen test kits (ATKs).

The number of villagers confirmed as infected was never reported.

However, in confirming to the press that sea gypsies across the island were being mass tested for COVID-19 under the “proactive screening” campaign, Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon on Wednesday last week (Sept 1) in comparison noted that  of the 248 sea gypsies tested in Baan Sapam, Rassada, 100 of those tested positive.

 

