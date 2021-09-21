The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First 2,000 schoolchildren vaccinated with Sinopharm

First 2,000 schoolchildren vaccinated with Sinopharm

BANGKOK: The Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) began its campaign to inoculate schoolchildren in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces with the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine yesterday (Sept 20), ahead of the planned reopening of classes.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 September 2021, 09:02AM

A Satriwithaya School student receives a dose of Sinopharm vaccine provided by Chulabhorn Royal Academy at the National Telecom head office yesterday (Sept 20). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

A Satriwithaya School student receives a dose of Sinopharm vaccine provided by Chulabhorn Royal Academy at the National Telecom head office yesterday (Sept 20). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Staff from the academy vaccinated 2,000 students aged 10-18 years from Satriwithaya School, Roong Aroon Learning Centre and Santisuk School, with the approval of their parents.

The doses were administered at the National Telecom head office building, reports the Bangkok Post.

The CRA plans to jab 180,000 students from 132 schools in Greater Bangkok who have applied to the academy for vaccination. There is no charge.

Sinopharm has not been approved for use on schoolchildren by the Food and Drug Administration, which endorsed only the use of the Pfizer vaccine for students.

CRA secretary-general Nithi Mahanonda said Sinophram was safe for young people. The Chinese-made vaccine used inactivated virus and had already beem given to young people in China, Chile, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

The campaign would continue until all schoolchildren who registered had been vaccinated, Dr Nithi said. He expected it would end in mid-October.

EPL predictions

The academy would monitor their condition three times - on the second day, one week and one month after vaccination, he said.

The drive to vaccinate young people was announced last month, following the example of China.

The ministry plans Pfizer shots for students aged 12-18 nationwide from Oct 4, starting with 29 provinces, including Bangkok, hit the hardest by the pandemic.

All schools must talk with students’ parents and get their approval, and send the list to education offices supervising their area by Sept 25.

The ministry plans to reopen all schools after students are inoculated.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai sea gypsies under lockdown
Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years
New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing
US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers ‘early November’
Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin
Telephone cable thief arrested
Phuket marks 237 new COVID cases, five more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Proposal would make it easier to enter Phuket, Nai Harn party arrests |:| September 20
Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday
Tempers flare over long vaccination queue
19 arrested at luxury villa as Rawai party busted
Iraq signs first contract in 7 years to import Thai rice
Philippines’ Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022
Power outages to affect Sakdidet Rd, Cherng Talay
Car mob rallies against tanks, troops and Prayut

 

Phuket community
Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years

great news, security is always First in this country...lol...(Read More)

Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin

this guy anything want but to fill his bank acoount with anything he can...he seriously dont give a ...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

Seems there is a recent Italian study (DovePress)- not on Covid specifically but it is vital the cor...(Read More)

Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin

Is Anutin even a medical doctor? As one of the guinea pigs for the Sino/AZ mixer experiment, has th...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

Most people in our source markets are vaccinated and COVID is under control there. In Thailand there...(Read More)

Phuket marks 237 new COVID cases, five more deaths

99 (?) Sandbox positive Phuket arrivals since July 1, in 82 days. All of them quarantined. The dail...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

"PCR tests costs 3500B each". Bangkok Hospital Group have done a great job of convincing ...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

The way Thai officialdom handles the Covid Pandemic in relation with their treatment of Foreigners i...(Read More)

Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin

"This approach has not been adopted anywhere else in the world". See there, the Thai as g...(Read More)

Phuket marks 237 new COVID cases, five more deaths

Why not publish numbers for the rest of the week? Safe to say they will be between 220 and 250 - why...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thanyapura

 