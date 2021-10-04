|
PHUKET XTRA - October 4 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket November delivery for Moderna vaccine |:| Man escapes as car plunges into lake |:| Flooding hikes up prices ahead of Phuket Veg Fest |:| Phuket Covid Update |:| Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over land |:| Police arrest confessed rapist of Thai masseuse Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 4 October 2021, 06:18PM
