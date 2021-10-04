Phuket marks 179 new COVID cases, four new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 179 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 2) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 11,657.

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 October 2021, 09:00AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:53pm, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 80. Of those, 60 deaths have occurred since Sept 4.

UPDATE: The PPHO later posted details of the death reported for Oct 3, as follows:

1) Case number not given, female, 52 years old (Group 608*), suffered hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease, had two injections of Sinovac, was a high risk contact

2) Case 11512, female, 58 years old (Group 608),suffered diabetes, hyperlipidemia and asthma, was unvaccinated, was a high risk contact



3) Case 10288, male, 52 years old (Group 608), suffered kidney disease, had received two injections of Sinovac, worked in an occupation that placed him at greater risk of infection



4) Case 9346, male, 65 years old (Group 608), no known congenital diseases, vaccination history unknown, risk history unknown



Meanwhile, the 179 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,295, as follows:

Sept 27 - 184 new cases

Sept 28 - 187 new cases

Sept 29 - 195 new cases

Sept 30 - 188 new cases

Oct 1 - 182 new cases

Oct 2 - 180 new cases

Oct 3 - 179 new cases

The current total of 11,657 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 26 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 126 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 4,660 people were under medical care or supervision, a decrease of 37 from the 4,697 reported the day before.

The report also marked 7,153 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 213 more than the 6,940 reported yesterday.

The report recorded just nine people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by 70, from 2,110 to 2,180.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,360 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket increased by 34, from 4,132 to 4,166 ‒ with the 4,166 beds occupied representing 65.50% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available decreased by 34, from 2,228 to 2,194 ‒ with the 2,194 beds available representing 34.50% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Sept 15 report), 379 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 331 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+31 from yesterday).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.