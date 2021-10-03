BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Flooding hikes up prices ahead of muted Veg Fest

Flooding hikes up prices ahead of muted Veg Fest

PHUKET: The fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only factor dampening spirits ahead of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival that starts on Wednesday (Oct 6).

CoronavirusCOVID-19culture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 October 2021, 12:01PM

A volunteer cleans the Jui Tui Shrine. The atmosphere ahead of the upcoming Phuket Vegetarian Festival are muted due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding that has seen an increase in the cost of vegetables. Photo: PR Phuket

A volunteer cleans the Jui Tui Shrine. The atmosphere ahead of the upcoming Phuket Vegetarian Festival are muted due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding that has seen an increase in the cost of vegetables. Photo: PR Phuket

The Jui Tui Shrine is uncharacteristically quiet ahead of the festival. Photo: PR Phuket

The Jui Tui Shrine is uncharacteristically quiet ahead of the festival. Photo: PR Phuket

The Jui Tui Shrine is uncharacteristically quiet ahead of the festival. Photo: PR Phuket

The Jui Tui Shrine is uncharacteristically quiet ahead of the festival. Photo: PR Phuket

The Jui Tui Shrine is uncharacteristically quiet ahead of the festival. Photo: PR Phuket

The Jui Tui Shrine is uncharacteristically quiet ahead of the festival. Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The cost of vegetables has risen due to the recent nationwide floods. Photo: PR Phuket

The cost of vegetables has risen due to the recent nationwide floods. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The recent flooding in large parts of the country, caused by devastating storms, has impacted the cost of vegetables with a rise of B10-20 per kilogram putting extra strain on vendors.

Heavy rainfall brought about by the likes of tropical storm Dianmu has resulted in extensive flooding in many areas, especially in the north, northeastern and central regions which has left many agricultural crops and vegetables damaged or completely ruined. Added to this is the complexity of actually transporting vegetables from their source location which has further increased the cost.

The current typical cost of selected vegetables includes kale at B60 per kg, Guangdong vegetables at B35-40 per kg, Chinese morning glory B30-40 per kg, eggplant at B20-30 per kg, and celery at B110-130 per kg. However, vegetables like Krachai have seen a reduction in cost from B180 to B140 per kg.

The impact has been felt by market vendors ahead of the festival who have reported sluggish sales and a much more downbeat atmosphere. They also say COVID-19 has impacted sales as many people have been impacted negatively financially and far fewer people are getting involved as a result.

Phuket Property

Meanwhile, preparations are taking place ahead of the start of the festival on Wednesday as all associated shrines are being cleaned including all equipment used such as tables, lanterns, Tuolian, all kinds of brass amulets, in addition to kitchen utensils such as spoons, plates, pots, pans, etc.

It has also been confirmed that any visitors to the shrines during the festival must adhere to health and safety measures in place such as undergoing a temperature check and wearing facemasks at all times. Certain shrines, such as the Jui Tui Shrine on Ranong Road in Mueang district, are insisting that only those who have received COVID-19 vaccination will be permitted to enter and engage in any activities.

Jui Tui Shrine is considered the largest shrine in Phuket where usually the atmosphere is vibrant in the weeks leading up the festival with stalls lining the streets outside its gates. However, this year, the shrine has banned stalls on the street outside its gates due to concerns around the spreading of COVID-19 which has contributed to a muted and sluggish atmosphere and pushed what business there is towards commercial shops.

It was also confirmed that the procession of monks around the city will be done in cars this year as opposed to the usual walking parade, again due to health and safety concerns relating to COVID-19.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs
Captured US rape suspect blames drugs for Khon Kaen attack
Covid fight sees army shift focus
Phuket marks 180 new COVID cases, one new death
Phuket Opinion: The problem with being held responsible for everything
Merck’s COVID pill hailed after cutting hospitalisations by 50%
PPRP vows to keep Prayut as premier candidate
Business owners praise return of alcohol sales
Country restrictions lifted for Sandbox arrivals
Slow start to Phuket reopening
La Nina may spur more floods
Outrigger announces management team for Thailand
Phuket marks 182 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT project 1m Phuket tourists in 6 months, Romance scams nets B11mn |:| October 1
AirAsia to launch Phuket - Chiang Mai flights Oct 16

 

Phuket community
Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs

Look on google maps what is sitting 100m next to "the peaks". "The forest protection ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with being held responsible for everything

Krieng Jai- along with the prevalent patriarchal religion is all about oppression of the masses. The...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with being held responsible for everything

The reason that the governor is appointed and not elected is to prevent the inevitable corruption on...(Read More)

La Nina may spur more floods

I remember about 6 years back a vast swath of Bangkok was sacrificed so as to not flood the Palace c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with being held responsible for everything

The gouvernor of Phuket has done a good job to lift the alcohol ban, which always has been only usel...(Read More)

Covid fight sees army shift focus

..."while maintaining security, peace and order in the region".. Nonsense. Empty hollow w...(Read More)

Business owners praise return of alcohol sales

All bars are now restaurants, yes? The only thing they had to do was removing the Bar sign and repl...(Read More)

PPRP vows to keep Prayut as premier candidate

Quite hypocrite vowing, in their 'voting play' which is a laughable thai opera thing as pres...(Read More)

Phuket marks 180 new COVID cases, one new death

PPHP reported 3 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no infections among non Sandbox a...(Read More)

Business owners praise return of alcohol sales

So the poor bar owners and staff are still stuck in limbo while restaurants are free to serve whatev...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura

 