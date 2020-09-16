PHUKET XTRA - September 16 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Special visas approved for long-stay tourists |:| Sending trash back to campers? |:| Phuket land grab attempt brings DSI |:| Rape allegation leads to arrest |:| No memorial service for victims of plane crash |:| Quick immigration news round-up Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 16 September 2020, 07:00PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
This is just the next step for the "Influentials" to proceed with steeling the land, being...(Read More)
Does anyone can tell us why Thai government urge small business owner leaving the Kingdom in this mo...(Read More)
“Our public health system is amongst the best in the world and people can have confidence in it....(Read More)
Department of Disease Control director general Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenhai - thats how it was st...(Read More)
...on a slope that exceeds 35%, which technically makes building on the land illegal.>> This m...(Read More)
Search YouTube for "How much for a quarantine in Phuket ??"...(Read More)
So 1200 visitors will generate 1 billion Thb a month? Each one is supposed to spend 1 million Thb a ...(Read More)
@Galong, yup, you hit the nail right on the head! The present 'domestic holiday discount inject...(Read More)
Once a 'grab' took place, than the rest of follow up is just show in Thailand. Many 'gra...(Read More)
I tough they would be serviced every 4-6 month with a spare one exchanged the buoy out there and the...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.