Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Long-stay Thai visas! Mailing trash back to litterbug campers? || September 16

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Long-stay Thai visas! Mailing trash back to litterbug campers? || September 16

PHUKET XTRA - September 16 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Special visas approved for long-stay tourists |:| Sending trash back to campers? |:| Phuket land grab attempt brings DSI |:| Rape allegation leads to arrest |:| No memorial service for victims of plane crash |:| Quick immigration news round-up Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 16 September 2020, 07:00PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Amlo petitioned to investigate alleged protest moneymen
Foreigners on non-immigrant visas urged to exploit loophole: Phuket Immigration
Myanmar baby tests positive after leaving Thailand
No memorial service for victims of One-Two-Go flight crash in Phuket
Body of retired police officer, 79, found pinned under tree in Patong
DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport
Frenchman arrested in Phuket for rape of British woman
Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai visa round-up! Army ready for protest riots? Killer ex-minister! || September 15
Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action
New partnership between Thanyapura, Phuket and StemCells21, Bangkok
Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy
Electricity outage to hit Patong 
Police make quick work of mobile phone thief
AustCham Briefing, Sundowners return to Phuket with TAT guest speaker

 

Phuket community
DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport

This is just the next step for the "Influentials" to proceed with steeling the land, being...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Does anyone can tell us why Thai government urge small business owner leaving the Kingdom in this mo...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

“Our public health system is amongst the best in the world and people can have confidence in it....(Read More)

Myanmar baby tests positive after leaving Thailand

Department of Disease Control director general Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenhai - thats how it was st...(Read More)

DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport

...on a slope that exceeds 35%, which technically makes building on the land illegal.>> This m...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

Search YouTube for "How much for a quarantine in Phuket ??"...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

So 1200 visitors will generate 1 billion Thb a month? Each one is supposed to spend 1 million Thb a ...(Read More)

Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy

@Galong, yup, you hit the nail right on the head! The present 'domestic holiday discount inject...(Read More)

DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport

Once a 'grab' took place, than the rest of follow up is just show in Thailand. Many 'gra...(Read More)

Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action

I tough they would be serviced every 4-6 month with a spare one exchanged the buoy out there and the...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket

 