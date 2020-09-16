Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Frenchman arrested in Phuket for rape of British woman

Frenchman arrested in Phuket for rape of British woman

PHUKET: Patong Police yesterday arrested a 36-year-old Frenchman wanted for the alleged rape of a British woman in a hotel room in Patong last week.

crimesexpolicepatong
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 September 2020, 08:46AM

Photo: Patong Police

The suspect, who police named as “Elies Guenez”, registered as living in Rawai, was arrested after he was stopped at a police checkpoint specifically set up to take him into custody,Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat told The Phuket News,

Guenez was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court, he added.

The arrest warrant was isused after police investigated a rape complaint filed by a 29-year-old British woman who was staying at a hotel on Sirirat Rd, at the southern end of Patong. The complaint was filed at 10:30am last Friday (Sept  11), Col Aganit explained.

The woman explained in her complaint that she had met Guenez online through the online dating app Tinder on Monday last week (Sept 7) and agreed to meet him at Surin Beach the next day. Later that evening, the two went to the hotel room in Patong, where the alleged rape occurred, he said.

Offices had been informed that Guenez had been seen travelling towards Chalong in a white Nissan Juke and mobilised to track him down, Col Aganit added.

While officers were en route, a white Nissan juke passed in the opposite direction, he added.

The officers in transit made a U-turn and followed the car, and radioed ahead for fellow police officers to set up a checkpoint to prevent the possible suspect from escaping.

Police at the checkpoint stopped the white Nissan and asked to see the driver’s identification, and confirmed that Guenez was indeed driving the vehicle, Col Aganit explained.

Police presented the warrant and placed Guenez under arrest. He was then taken to Patong Police Station for legal processing, Col Aganit added.

Guenez has been presented a charge of rape of a person over 15 years old by use of threat or force of  any means In which the person is in a state of being unable to resist, Col Aganit confirmed.

Guenez admitted to having sex with the woman, but denied raping her, he added

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

