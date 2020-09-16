Oak Maedow Phuket
DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport

PHUKET: The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is investigating an attempt to claim about 100 rai of land belonging to the Thalang Technical College, located along the road leading to Phuket International Airport.

landpropertycrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 September 2020, 09:52AM

The DSI were in Phuket to investigate the attempted land grab on Monday (Sept 14). Photo: DSI

DSI Deputy Chief Pol Lt-Colonel Kornwat Panprapakorn assigned Special Case Inquiry officer Pattarapol Jewnongpo and Jedtana Hemmun, Director Intelligence and Crime Information Analysis Division at the Bureau of Technology and Information Inspection Center, to investigate the attempted land grab following a request by Thalang Technical College Director Kochakorn Butsaraporn and Deputy Director Kanchana Tantharawatphan.

The DSI team were in Phuket to inspect the site on Monday (Sept 14).

The Royal Forest Department granted permission to use the land – 142 Rai 1 Ngan 47 talang wah within the boundaries of the Suan Pa Bang Kanun protected forest area – to establish the Phuket Technical College through a Cabinet Resolution in 1997, Ms Kanchana explained.

The land in question today was later designated to establish Thalang Technical College, she said.

Only about 40 rai of the land granted is currently occupied by the college. The remaining 100 rai was left for future expansion, Mr Jedtana said.

However, someone has now sectioned off the remaining 100 rai by installing cement posts as a boundary in an attempt to claim it, he said.

Mr Jedtana described the 100 rai as fertile forest area. “There are large trees spread over there. Also, there is an area of ​​upstream forest can with clear views of the surrounding landscape,” he said.

However, he added that the land is on a slope that exceeds 35%, which technically makes building on the land illegal.

“We are now examining and checking for any land claim documents related to this site to find out who is involved in this. I believe that a land use document would have been filed for this site that is not in accordance with the law and regulations,” Mr Jedtana said.

“Also, I think the processes involved in doing this are complex, and illegal as it encroaches on the Suan Pa Bang Kanun forest area,” he added.

“All relevant information will be collected and submitted to the Director-General of the DSI to consider for further action,” Mr Jedtana said.

megamind | 16 September 2020 - 13:47:03 

...on a slope that exceeds 35%, which technically makes building on the land illegal.>> This means that 90% of the building on the top of Patong hill are illegal (without considering that are all placed higher than 80 metres on sea level) Fantahistic Thailand

Kurt | 16 September 2020 - 10:55:33 

Once a 'grab' took place, than the rest of follow up is just show in Thailand. Many 'grab' projects, just alone on Phuket only, proof that.
100 Rai for future development? What development as the sloops exceeds 35%, making constructions illegal anyway? Same as at Kata Noi where all continues 'fine' under the umbrellas of 'influentials'. The corruption is not even h...

 

