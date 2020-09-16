No memorial service for victims of One-Two-Go flight crash in Phuket

PHUKET: As has become tradition for officials and staff at Phuket International Airport, there will be no official memorial service in Phuket today to remember the 90 people who died in the crash of One-Two-Go flight on this day 13 years ago.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 September 2020, 01:22PM

Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of Thai budget carrier One-Two-Go plane in September 2007. Photo: AFP

Phuket’s deadliest air disaster since the opening of Phuket International Airport happened on September 16, 2007, when a One-Two-Go aircraft crashed during an attempted go-around after an aborted landing.

A McDonnell Douglas MD-82 with 123 passengers and seven crew members on board was performing a scheduled Bankok-Phuket flight (OG269). The plane was scheduled to land at around 3.40pm but shortly before that ground control denied landing and instructed the crew to execute a go-around. The plane crashed into one of the runway embankments and burst into flames.

A total of 89 of the 130 people on board died at the scene, while one survivor succumbed to burn injuries later in the hospital. In all, 40 others survived but received various injuries.

Those on board the flight included nationals of Thailand, UK, France, Australia, Canada and other countries.

Following damning reports over safety regulations, the budget airline One-Two-Go was subsequently shut down by its parent company Orient Thai, which still operates flights to Phuket today.

When contacted by The Phuket News earlier today (Sept 16), Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo confirmed, “There will not be any service to remember the victims of the airplane crash of the One-Two-Go flight.”

He said nothing more.

The crash of Flight OG269 remains among the deadliest incidents in the whole history of Thai aviation.