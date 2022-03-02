|
PHUKET XTRA - March 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Calls to scrap PCR tests, Thailand Pass |:| Diesel tax cut not enough |:| Escaped Phuket prisoner recaptured |:| Thailand neutral on Russian-Ukraine as Phuket protests continue Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 2 March 2022, 06:42PM
