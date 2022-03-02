Escaped Phuket prisoner recaptured

PHUKET: Wardens have captured a prisoner who managed to escape Phuket Provincial Prison in Bangjo, Srisoonthorn, on Monday night (Feb 28).

crime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 2 March 2022, 01:20PM

Jamnien Phurub, 44, previously registered as a resident of Wichit, is back in custody. Photo: Phuket Provincial Prison

How Janien managed to escape is still under investigation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Jamnien Phurub, 44, previously registered as a resident of Wichit, was being held in remand pending trial for robbery when he escaped custody, Phuket Prison announced through a statement.

A manhunt ensued, with Jamnien taken back into custody yesterday (Mar 1), the statement said.

Jamnien was found hiding at a friend’s house in Baan Pru Sompan in Moo 8, Thepkrasattri.

Jamnien has been returned to Phuket Provincial Prison while wardens investigate the nature of his escape, the statement concluded.