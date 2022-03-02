Jamnien Phurub, 44, previously registered as a resident of Wichit, was being held in remand pending trial for robbery when he escaped custody, Phuket Prison announced through a statement.
A manhunt ensued, with Jamnien taken back into custody yesterday (Mar 1), the statement said.
Jamnien was found hiding at a friend’s house in Baan Pru Sompan in Moo 8, Thepkrasattri.
Jamnien has been returned to Phuket Provincial Prison while wardens investigate the nature of his escape, the statement concluded.
