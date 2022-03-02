BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket peaceful protests against war in Ukraine continue

Phuket peaceful protests against war in Ukraine continue

PHUKET: Anti-war protesters comprising Russians and Ukrainians gathered at Patong Beach to hold yet another peaceful demonstration today (Mar 2), calling for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and bring an end to the invasion that has so far cost at least 200 civilian lives, including children.

RussianUkraine
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 March 2022, 02:39PM

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

« »

The protesters today carried signs emblazoned with slogans such as “Stop Putin, Stop War”, “Hands off Ukraine”, “NATO should close the sky over Ukraine” and “Putin War Criminal”.

The protesters gathered at the white Patong Beach sign near the police box at the end of Bangla Rd. The site is popular among tourists to take photos.

Police and soldiers were present to ensure the demonstration was held peacefully.

Six days since Russian forces launched their invasion last Thursday (Feb 24), Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha still has yet to publicly denounce the invasion in person, instead maintaining that Thailand is to remain “neutral” in what is referred to only as a “conflict” and “crisis”.

The move to remain “neutral” comes as the invasion draws increasing condemnation by world leaders around the globe, bolstered by support of hundreds of thousands of people joining mass protests against the invasion worldwide.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Of note, state news agencies themselves have called the incursion into Ukraine by Russian troops an “invasion”.

Russian troops today have continued their assault on the Ukraine capital of Kyiv amid confirmed reports of the Russian military is using cluster bombs on civilian areas.

The United Nations Human Rights Office (UNHRO) reported earlier today that at least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, and 400 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

“The real toll is likely to be much higher,” Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for UNHRO, told Reuters.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hoteliers call for the end of RT-PCR tests and Thailand Pass || March 2
Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre
Former interior minister faces graft charge
Alcoholic suffering withdrawal symptoms stabs himself
Escaped Phuket prisoner recaptured
Biden leads Congress in stirring message of solidarity with Ukraine
UWC Phuket petitions against slaughterhouse near school
Power outage to affect Phuket Check Point area
Outpatient service seen as the ‘new normal’
Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM
Phuket marks 661 new COVID cases, four more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Calls for peace from Phuket Russians, Ukrainians! Eased requirements in effect || March 1
Vachira offering walk-in jabs throughout March
Meth continues to spread, says Phuket Vice Governor
BDMS refuses payments from Russian, Ukrainian insurance companies

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 661 new COVID cases, four more deaths

Kurt, SARS is all about killing those who already have health problems- it doesn't make ignori...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

Without a declaration by Congress, USA cannot directly participate in this war, but can certainly,...(Read More)

Russia’s sporting freeze grows as Putin’s blackbelt revoked

Putin got his black belt during his younger years when he was still a KGB officer. If you know what ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 661 new COVID cases, four more deaths

What we regular read about the people reported death, it looks as they would have died anyway, with ...(Read More)

UWC Phuket petitions against slaughterhouse near school

If the proposed slaughter house will be build 'sustainable' according the law and next opera...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

I see America now has 6 F35 planes and several other US airforce and army planes stationed in Europ...(Read More)

Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

Yes Kurt, Gen Prayut just sits on the fence. He doesn't want upset the Russians!...(Read More)

Phuket marks 661 new COVID cases, four more deaths

local infections on the rise again. 4 deaths, sad for those familys....(Read More)

Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace

The woman organizing these actions is Russian, and it be commended as she could face reprisals. ...(Read More)

Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace

USA, nor any member state of Nato use cluster bombs or incendiary 'vacuum' bombs, both of ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
PaintFX
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 