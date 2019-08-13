PHUKET XTRA - August 13 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Teaching coding in schools |:| Fire at Phuket condo |:| 3 dead in Rawai building collapse |:| 'Hope' dies in Phuket |:| Monk shot at temple Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 13 August 2019, 06:44PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Last update. Now the Premier League channels ARE being offered "free" on Platinum. They ar...(Read More)
Fast,..quickly, wow, good. Good to know that when high ranking RTP officers are motivated ( should ...(Read More)
At one point not so long ago TPN editor proclaimed derogatory comments mentioning others by name wou...(Read More)
I own horses, and have need of a .22 caliber rifle in case of emergency euthanasia. I have fired var...(Read More)
ematt, 'a sensible commentary on animal welfare'? What is so sensible to BELIEVE that cruel...(Read More)
If they want to ignore the lifeguards leave them be- they are just putting othr lives at risk. The o...(Read More)
It seems, almost daily, that present 'combination' red flags-life guards at Phuket beaches i...(Read More)
It is time boat building firms build modern fire boats and show them at boat shows....(Read More)
Thais are not a race no mater how many appear to not understand this. It is the culture I criticize,...(Read More)
Quote "One photo can ruin a country’s reputation with the power of the internet and social me...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.