Rawai collapsed building site declared ‘danger area’, police vow prosecution

PHUKET: The site of the under-construction resort complex building that collapsed on Sunday (Aug 11) – crushing to death three Myanmar migrant workers and injuring eight others – has been sealed off for safety while Forensic Police complete their investigation, police confirmed today (Aug 13).

constructiondisastersdeathcrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 13 August 2019, 02:07PM

Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somsak Sopakarn has vowed that charges will be pressed for the deadly building collapse. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The site of the collapsed building has now been sealed off as a ‘danger area’. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The site of the collapsed building has now been sealed off as a ‘danger area’. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrive at the site of the collapsed building on Sunday (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Meanwhile, Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somsak Sopakarn has vowed that charges will be pressed for the deadly building collapse.

“We are waiting for an investigation report by the Forensic Police because our investigation officers lack expert knowledge about construction,” Col Somsak explained.

“The report is expected to be sent quickly because of the motivation from high-ranking officers and the number of dead and injured,” he added.

“In the matter of who will be prosecuted, it must be the engineer who was in control of the work being carried out,” Col Somsak assured.

However, he added, “Charges against those who will be held responsible for the damage must wait for the information to be learned from examining the evidence and questioning the relevant people.”

Rawai Municipality has issued an order prohibiting people from entering the site, Col Somsak added.

“The area has been declared a danger area until approval to re-enter the area has been issued by the Phuket office of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning,” Col Somsak said.

See also:

At least one dead, 10 injured as building under construction collapses in Phuket (Click here.)

Three dead pulled from rubble in Rawai building collapse (Click here.)