Meanwhile, Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somsak Sopakarn has vowed that charges will be pressed for the deadly building collapse.
“We are waiting for an investigation report by the Forensic Police because our investigation officers lack expert knowledge about construction,” Col Somsak explained.
“The report is expected to be sent quickly because of the motivation from high-ranking officers and the number of dead and injured,” he added.
“In the matter of who will be prosecuted, it must be the engineer who was in control of the work being carried out,” Col Somsak assured.
However, he added, “Charges against those who will be held responsible for the damage must wait for the information to be learned from examining the evidence and questioning the relevant people.”
Rawai Municipality has issued an order prohibiting people from entering the site, Col Somsak added.
“The area has been declared a danger area until approval to re-enter the area has been issued by the Phuket office of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning,” Col Somsak said.
Kurt | 13 August 2019 - 14:18:16