Three dead pulled from rubble in Rawai building collapse

PHUKET: Rescue workers today finally called off the search for more bodies in rubble of the resort building under construction that collapsed yesterday after recovering the bodies of the two missing Myanmar workers this morning (Aug 12).



By The Phuket News

Monday 12 August 2019, 01:41PM

The third body was recovered at about 10:30am this morning (Aug 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the two missing workers was found dead at 2.30am today (Aug 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers, who laboured through the rubble all through the night, recovered the body of Min Naing at about 2:30am today.

The third body was found at about 9am today, but workers needed an hour and a half to remove the concrete rubble in order to recover it.

The identity of the first body recovered yesterday afternoon and the identity of the body recovered at 10:30am have both yet to be disclosed by officials.

The bodies recovered today bring the death toll from the building collapse to three.

The head of the rescue operations confirmed to The Phuket News today that 11 workers were reported as on site at the time of the collapse.

The other eight were either not injured or have been taken to hospital, he noted.

The medical condition of the survivors has yet to be confirmed.

The cause of the collapse, of a building of La Vita Phuket Resort still under construction in Soi Taveesaman, has yet to be revealed.

According to a report by officials, although the main resort under construction is to comprise 516 rooms in five buildings ranging from five to eight storeys high, the building that collapsed was to be only two stories high.

The only building promoted by the La Vita resort, a brand-new resort by VIP Thailand group, appears to be a high-end pre-sales office to be used later to provide central clubhouse amenities.

The project is marketed as “VIP Thailand”, using the motto “Only for a better life”.

To see a video of the company’s construction update – in Thai with Chinese subtitles – as of June 25 this year, click here.

For the main promotional video, click here.

The company has yet to post any public statement on the building collapse.