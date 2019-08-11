Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

At least one dead, 10 injured as building under construction collapses in Phuket

At least one dead, 10 injured as building under construction collapses in Phuket

PHUKET: At least one person died and 10 more were injured when a building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11).

constructionSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 August 2019, 04:52PM

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

A building under construction collapsed in Rawai earlier today (Aug 11). Photo: Eakkaphop Thongtub

« »

At about 2.00pm today (Aug 11), police and rescue workers were notified of an incident at a construction site in Rawai where a new condominium project was being erected.

According to the message Chalong Police received, a building under construction collapsed burying several workers under metal structures.

As of 4.30pm, one construction worker was confirmed dead, 10 were taken to nearby hospitals and at least two remained under the ruins.

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and Chalong Police arrived at the scene to hear about the cause of the incident.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo under construction
Accused child molester caught after 14 years
Villages in Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outages
Phuket surf warning issued amid heavy raining, strong wind
Visa exemption called for as tourism drags
Malaysian couple robbed of documents, valuables, cash in Phuket bag snatch
Phuket weather warning remains in effect
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road stomp! Truck vs motorbike! New active fault line found? || August 9
Television plug suspected in B280mn Phuket superyacht fire
Two seriously injured as motorbike hits parked van
Heavy weather, 60km/h winds lash Phuket
Vachira Phuket Hospital to stage night fire evacuation drill
Phuket superyacht blaze spurs officials to call for B50mn fire boat plan to be approved
Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

Again, I understand it to be only when you leave the country. But since it's such a good little...(Read More)

Justice for Molly: Heartbroken mother wins case against municipality after four-year fight

And ? @christ sweet ... whats your point ? What have your f** pony to do with this terrible road acc...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

Why not issue foreigners with tracking collars when we arrive in the country. They could be big heav...(Read More)

Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit

This video should be attached to the video one has to watch in Transport Bureau in order to get/rene...(Read More)

Visa exemption called for as tourism drags

Are visa applications/regulations not a part of thai 'National Security' setting? Or is &#...(Read More)

Justice for Molly: Heartbroken mother wins case against municipality after four-year fight

Really sad story, glad it finally seems to have come to an end. All the best to the mother and fa...(Read More)

Justice for Molly: Heartbroken mother wins case against municipality after four-year fight

christy sweet didn't get a redponse with your first troll post so uou come back a few hours late...(Read More)

Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit

Wiesel, in this case, you are correct, I have seen this stupidity so many times, in fact I have had ...(Read More)

Justice for Molly: Heartbroken mother wins case against municipality after four-year fight

Christy, I feel very sad for you, the lady broke no laws, remember, there were no such laws, in you...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

Wiesel, 1 red flag often means dangerous area, double red beach closed, having said that many visito...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
Dot Property Awards
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 