At about 2.00pm today (Aug 11), police and rescue workers were notified of an incident at a construction site in Rawai where a new condominium project was being erected.
According to the message Chalong Police received, a building under construction collapsed burying several workers under metal structures.
As of 4.30pm, one construction worker was confirmed dead, 10 were taken to nearby hospitals and at least two remained under the ruins.
Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and Chalong Police arrived at the scene to hear about the cause of the incident.
