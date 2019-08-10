Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo under construction

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo under construction

PHUKET: Police have yet to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at a condominium under construction behind Central Phuket Floresta shopping mall earlier today (Aug 10), sending clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

constructionSafetydisasters
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 10 August 2019, 04:31PM

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Condo under construction caught fire in Wichit earlier today (Aug 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at The Base Central Phuket condominium project on Muang Naka Rd in Wichit subdistrict at around 3.30pm today (Aug 10).

The fire started on the ground level of the building which is still under construction and is scheduled for completion in 2020, according to the developer's website.

At least four fire trucks quickly arrived at the scene to douse the blaze. No injuries have been reported as a result from the fire so far*.

Laguna Golf Phuket

It is yet to be determined what caused the fire. Construction workers at the scene told The Phuket News reporter that they had no idea how the fire had started. The extent of the damage dealt by fire is not known at this stage.

*Update: One construction worker was taken to Siriroj Hospital for health examination following the fire. The man, aged 29, was blocked on the roof of the building while it was burning and could have inhaled some smoke. Still the man was able to walk on his own when rescue workers took him to the ground from the roof.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Accused child molester caught after 14 years
Villages in Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outages
Phuket surf warning issued amid heavy raining, strong wind
Visa exemption called for as tourism drags
Malaysian couple robbed of documents, valuables, cash in Phuket bag snatch
Phuket weather warning remains in effect
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road stomp! Truck vs motorbike! New active fault line found? || August 9
Television plug suspected in B280mn Phuket superyacht fire
Two seriously injured as motorbike hits parked van
Heavy weather, 60km/h winds lash Phuket
Vachira Phuket Hospital to stage night fire evacuation drill
Phuket superyacht blaze spurs officials to call for B50mn fire boat plan to be approved
Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit
Govt mulls QR code to improve taxi rides
Yingluck ges Serbian citizenship

 

Phuket community
Justice for Molly: Heartbroken mother wins case against municipality after four-year fight

Justice for Molly would have been her parent charged with neglect for not having her in an appropria...(Read More)

Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit

and yes, this video should be used official and showed in public as warning and example for people d...(Read More)

Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit

Overtake the truck on left side, turn right in blind angel in front to cross the line for go right s...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

Was on Kata-Beach today at arround 11:00. Big waves, red flags everywhere, LG`s waving red flags and...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

Google "Phajaan" which is Thais tying up baby elephants and beating them as "training...(Read More)

Justice for Molly: Heartbroken mother wins case against municipality after four-year fight

This woman was my neighbor and she had a real problem with safety, wanting me to give riding lessons...(Read More)

Malaysian couple robbed of documents, valuables, cash in Phuket bag snatch

What I think is more surprising is that this type of crime doesn't happen more often. Punk thie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

"Baywatch" an assumption only a fool would make. Actually i said :"tv series like &qu...(Read More)

Television plug suspected in B280mn Phuket superyacht fire

Taxi driver kills people and STILL hasn't been prosecuted but a fire solved inside 48 hours. ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

"Baywatch" an assumption only a fool would make, your comments get more insane daily, I gu...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dot Property Awards
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dan About Thailand

 