Fire breaks out at Phuket condo under construction

PHUKET: Police have yet to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at a condominium under construction behind Central Phuket Floresta shopping mall earlier today (Aug 10), sending clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 10 August 2019, 04:31PM

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at The Base Central Phuket condominium project on Muang Naka Rd in Wichit subdistrict at around 3.30pm today (Aug 10).

The fire started on the ground level of the building which is still under construction and is scheduled for completion in 2020, according to the developer's website.

At least four fire trucks quickly arrived at the scene to douse the blaze. No injuries have been reported as a result from the fire so far*.

It is yet to be determined what caused the fire. Construction workers at the scene told The Phuket News reporter that they had no idea how the fire had started. The extent of the damage dealt by fire is not known at this stage.

*Update: One construction worker was taken to Siriroj Hospital for health examination following the fire. The man, aged 29, was blocked on the roof of the building while it was burning and could have inhaled some smoke. Still the man was able to walk on his own when rescue workers took him to the ground from the roof.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub