PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Highest jump in Thailand coronavirus infections! Phuket to check on more new arrivals? || March 16

PHUKET XTRA - March 16 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 32 new coronavirus cases in Thailand |:| Phuket checks on arrivals from France, Spain, Germany and more |:| Airport says medical certificates needed for layovers |:| COVID-19 to cost Phuket billions |:| B500k in damages in school fire Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 16 March 2020, 12:34PM

BCCT Phuket Briefing & Networking event postponed
Army welfare chief has virus, 60 quarantined
Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins
Poll: 53pc of tourists say will still travel to Phuket even if COVID-19 case confirmed
Govt steps up virus fight as infections hit 114
Govt endeavours to clear up visa entry confusion
Panel to mull closing all entertainment venues after pub outbreak
Police to investigate alleged toddler mistreatment at Phuket nursery
Coronavirus shines spotlight on US economic inequality
Taking the domestic route
Phuket Opinion: Sensing the fear
British overstayer nabbed with ganja
Phuket Town school fire causes B500k in damage
Local online virus tracker a big hit
Man suffers broken leg as car rams street vendor’s motorbike

 

Phuket community
British overstayer nabbed with ganja

Did you notice he was ALSO caught with illegal drugs Insp K? You condone people coming here and brea...(Read More)

Govt endeavours to clear up visa entry confusion

First the thai government create confusion, many departments involved. Hahaha. After that start '...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

@albator. Good point. Name me another country were one lives & works, and has to do a visa run e...(Read More)

British overstayer nabbed with ganja

Another low life gone and another headbanging comment from the weird serial poster.Tsssss...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

More and more countries are locking down. American Airlines suspend international flights till May 5...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sensing the fear

So the economic impact of COVID-19 in headlines around the world is pure speculation? So why then c...(Read More)

No ‘Stage 3’ despite spike in virus cases

J. My comment is about that 'stage 3', Thai Ministry denies while we are in a Pandemic. That...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

How can a Ministry take herself serious on money thinking 'hopes', hopes based on nothing su...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

1: The Coronavirus Pandemic is not over next month April. 2: Worldwide people who lost jobs need a j...(Read More)

Phuket Town school fire causes B500k in damage

Yup yup...just like the Grenfell fire in London fire that started in a kitchen and 72 died. In this ...(Read More)

 

