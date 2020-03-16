PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Highest jump in Thailand coronavirus infections! Phuket to check on more new arrivals? || March 16

PHUKET XTRA - March 16 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 32 new coronavirus cases in Thailand |:| Phuket checks on arrivals from France, Spain, Germany and more |:| Airport says medical certificates needed for layovers |:| COVID-19 to cost Phuket billions |:| B500k in damages in school fire Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 16 March 2020, 12:34PM