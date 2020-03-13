THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

PHUKET: Officials in Phuket will now check on all arrivals from Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Germany, France, and Spain each day to monitor their health to make sure they are not infected with COVID-19, Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong has announced.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismimmigration
By The Phuket News

Friday 13 March 2020, 01:14PM

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong announced the new COVID-19 countermeasures yesterday (Mar 12). Photo: PR Phuket

“On arrival, travellers from these countries and territories must confirm with officials where they will be staying so officers can go and check on them every day to make sure they do not develop any symptoms of infection,” V/Gov Phichet told the now-daily meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee held yesterday (Mar12).

“Officers will also check on those already on the island, but these arrivals will not have to self-quarantine themselves,” he said.

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol added, “If they have a body temperature lower than 37.5ºC, they will be allowed to go out of their hotel but must be checked daily.

“They will also be suggested to go to open-air places, such as beaches, and avoid crowded places, such as pubs,” he said.

“If they have a temperature higher than 37.5ºC, they will be taken to local hospital, where they will be tested,” he added.

V/Gov Phichet repeated that all arrivals from China, South Korea, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy, and Iran must self-quarantine themselves for at least 14 days.

V/Gov Phichet also revealed, “There are currently around 400 people from the two groups [the original six “risk areas” and the new “second group”], including Thais and foreigners, and we already have information where they are staying.

“I confirm that of these 400 people we have not found any persons suspected of being infected,” he said.

“If any of them are found to have any symptoms of the disease, they will be taken to local hospital where they will be tested,” V/Gov Phichet repeated.

Of note, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana was present at the meeting.

Pascale | 13 March 2020 - 14:55:57 

Given the daily changes on all announcements regarding Covid19,who still gives a damn about it.

