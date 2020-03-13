Phuket airport downshifts COVID entry requirements

PHUKET: In a huge downshift in tracking potential COVID cases entering the country, the Airports of Thailand management team operating Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has posted an oblige formal notice only announcing that arrivals from the six declared risk areas China, South Korea, Macau, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran must complete the “T.8” form declaring their travel history any health issues experienced in the past 14 days, and present a medical certificate attesting that they are not infected with the virus.

tourismCoronavirusCOVID-19healthimmigrationtransport

By The Phuket News

Friday 13 March 2020, 11:24AM

Cleaning crews worked through the night to douse key areas of the airport with sanitiser. Photo: AOT Phuket

Cleaning crews worked through the night to douse key areas of the airport with sanitiser. Photo: AOT Phuket

Cleaning crews worked through the night to douse key areas of the airport with sanitiser. Photo: AOT Phuket

Cleaning crews worked through the night to douse key areas of the airport with sanitiser. Photo: AOT Phuket

Cleaning crews worked through the night to douse key areas of the airport with sanitiser. Photo: AOT Phuket

The notice, posted at 10:47pm last night (Mar 12, see notice here), makes no mention of any requirement of any tourists arriving from any areas other than the six risk areas mentioned having to complete the T.8 form.

The notice also makes no mention of any consequences of what happens to arrivals who refuse to complete the form or fail to present a valid medical certificate.

“Please strictly follow the instructions” is the only warning given in the notice.

The move is a major revision on explanations given yesterday (see here) that all international arrivals at the airport would be required to complete the T.8 form, which can be done either by paper form or through the “AOT Airports” available for download at the App Store (click here) and on Google Play (click here).

Of note, Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo yesterday told The Phuket News that the medical certificate requirement would apply to all travellers only transiting through any of the six risk areas.

Asked how that was possible while the passengers were in transit, Mr Thanee replied, “That is the passenger’s responsibility. My responsibility is to protect against the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, cleaning crews worked through the night to douse key tourist contact and interaction areas in both the international terminal and domestic terminals with sanitser, including boarding gangways, baggage carousels, information kiosks and Customs, Immigration and check-in counters.

The massive cleaning operation was held to boost people’s confidence in that the airport is safe to transit through, AoT Phuket posted on its official Facebook page.