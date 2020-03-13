Kata Rocks
Phuket airport downshifts COVID entry requirements

Phuket airport downshifts COVID entry requirements

PHUKET: In a huge downshift in tracking potential COVID cases entering the country, the Airports of Thailand management team operating Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has posted an oblige formal notice only announcing that arrivals from the six declared risk areas China, South Korea, Macau, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran must complete the “T.8” form declaring their travel history any health issues experienced in the past 14 days, and present a medical certificate attesting that they are not infected with the virus.

tourismCoronavirusCOVID-19healthimmigrationtransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 13 March 2020, 11:24AM

The notice posted late last night (Mar 12). Image: AoT Phuket

The notice posted late last night (Mar 12). Image: AoT Phuket

Cleaning crews worked through the night to douse key areas of the airport with sanitiser. Photo: AOT Phuket

The notice, posted at 10:47pm last night (Mar 12, see notice here), makes no mention of any requirement of any tourists arriving from any areas other than the six risk areas mentioned having to complete the T.8 form.

The notice also makes no mention of any consequences of what happens to arrivals who refuse to complete the form or fail to present a valid medical certificate.

“Please strictly follow the instructions” is the only warning given in the notice.

The move is a major revision on explanations given yesterday (see here) that all international arrivals at the airport would be required to complete the T.8 form, which can be done either by paper form or through the “AOT Airports” available for download at the App Store (click here) and on Google Play (click here).

Of note, Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo yesterday told The Phuket News that the medical certificate requirement would apply to all travellers only transiting through any of the six risk areas.

Asked how that was possible while the passengers were in transit, Mr Thanee replied, “That is the passenger’s responsibility. My responsibility is to protect against the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, cleaning crews worked through the night to douse key tourist contact and interaction areas in both the international terminal and domestic terminals with sanitser, including boarding gangways, baggage carousels, information kiosks and Customs, Immigration and check-in counters.

The massive cleaning operation was held to boost people’s confidence in that the airport is safe to transit through, AoT Phuket posted on its official Facebook page.

Phuket community
Truck wipes out ‘song taew’, three escape with minor injuries

You can see how well these things are built. Hopefully that won't be back on the road again. Tho...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

We have read many other articles on boats dropping anchor on corals. Some even had video evidence al...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

Whoever damages corals and get caught should pay a fine.Thai or foreigner.I read here the usual rant...(Read More)

Thailand confirms 11 more coronavirus cases

Thailand is just in the start-up phase of the coronavirus happening. From now on the numbers will ri...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements

I am sure with rolling out the Phuket airport Covid-19 requirements a lot of aircraft slots come ava...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements

Let's see: I fly inn on seat 12A, feel healthy, with health certificate. On Seat 12B ( shoulder ...(Read More)

Truck wipes out ‘song taew’, three escape with minor injuries

"Asked whether police had conducted alcohol tests on either driver Lt Pattarakorn confirmed the...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

What the f... is the different between destroy living corals in a protected or unprotected zone??? e...(Read More)

Thailand confirms 11 more coronavirus cases

Yup-yup. After realising the coronavirus patient numbers were unbelievable low they now pull hidde...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements

In their eagerness to do something just for doing something, even when it is cosmetic thing, they s...(Read More)

 

