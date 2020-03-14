Phuket Town school fire causes B500k in damage

PHUKET: No people were injured in a fire that broke out at Piboonsawasdee Municipal School in Phuket Town today (Mar 14), police have confirmed. Yet the blaze caused an estimated B500,000 in damage.

Safety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 14 March 2020, 04:18PM

The fire started from the school shop room and spread to the school bank room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire started from the school shop room and spread to the school bank room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire started from the school shop room and spread to the school bank room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire started from the school shop room and spread to the school bank room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire started from the school shop room and spread to the school bank room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire started from the school shop room and spread to the school bank room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire started from the school shop room and spread to the school bank room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire started from the school shop room and spread to the school bank room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire started from the school shop room and spread to the school bank room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire started from the school shop room and spread to the school bank room. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire broke out at Piboonsawasdee Municipal School on Damrong Rd at about noon, Capt Keufah Pongsapan of Phuket City Police reported.

Three fire trucks were quickly dispatched to the scene and had the fire under control in half an hour. There were no students in the building at the moment because of Thai school break.

“The fire started from the school shop room and then spread to the school bank room located in the same part of the building. After the fire was stopped, I inspected both rooms. All fans, air conditioners, clothes and other assets were burned. The cost of the damage caused by the fire is estimated at B500,000,” Capt Keufah said.

“No students’ money was burn. All money is safe at Government Savings Bank,” school Director Wirot Khamkliang added.

According to Capt Keufah, the fire was caused by a spark coming from welding work carried out on the second floor of the school building, right over the school shop room.

“A worker was welding steel on the second floor of this building. One of the sparks landed on the shop room below and started the fire, which later spread into the shop room and bank room,” Capt Keufah explained.

School food vendor Janjira Kroysoongnern was the person to spot the fire and raise the alarm.

“Now we are looking for the worker who did the welding. No charges has been pressed so far as we are continuing the investigation. The detail of the fire are being investigated as well,” he added.