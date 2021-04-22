PHUKET XTRA - April 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket rapid test on arrivals: Foreigners to pay, Thais free |:| Sinovac jav ’safe’ after stroke-like symptoms |:| 2nd Phuket field hospital |:| 7 Covid deaths in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 22 April 2021, 06:51PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Does the Ed know where we foreigners can get tested if we need to prove we are COVID free before vis...(Read More)
The knowledge of Thai Language is irrelevant in this case DEK, its about the general approach Thai s...(Read More)
Many expats living here for years now barely speak Thai.But at the same time those serial whiner wa...(Read More)
@Ematt, I am sorry to say, but this has nothing to do with or foreigners can effort 500 thb, yes or ...(Read More)
...they simply left LOS for good as there is more value for all kind of spenders elsewhere. This has...(Read More)
ematt, this is not about money. I make 15-20K USD a month resting and would never pay 500THB for thi...(Read More)
All full of "asymptomatic" (read false positive) cases. Will the madness ever end?...(Read More)
Firstly, the moaning and complaining chronic malcontents who post here never leave their barstool, l...(Read More)
Private hospitals are all together a money making industry. They prefer, very wise, to keep Covid-19...(Read More)
Children in the sandbox. My friend's 5 year old has more maturity than these children....(Read More)
Be the first to comment.