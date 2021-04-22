The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners pay for Covid tests, Thais tested free as 7 Covid deaths reported || April 22

PHUKET XTRA - April 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket rapid test on arrivals: Foreigners to pay, Thais free |:| Sinovac jav ’safe’ after stroke-like symptoms |:| 2nd Phuket field hospital |:| 7 Covid deaths in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 22 April 2021, 06:51PM

Phuket community
Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins

Does the Ed know where we foreigners can get tested if we need to prove we are COVID free before vis...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

The knowledge of Thai Language is irrelevant in this case DEK, its about the general approach Thai s...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

Many expats living here for years now barely speak Thai.But at the same time those serial whiner wa...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

@Ematt, I am sorry to say, but this has nothing to do with or foreigners can effort 500 thb, yes or ...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

...they simply left LOS for good as there is more value for all kind of spenders elsewhere. This has...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

ematt, this is not about money. I make 15-20K USD a month resting and would never pay 500THB for thi...(Read More)

Second Phuket field hospital set up

All full of "asymptomatic" (read false positive) cases. Will the madness ever end?...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

Firstly, the moaning and complaining chronic malcontents who post here never leave their barstool, l...(Read More)

Government steps in to fix COVID hotline woes

Private hospitals are all together a money making industry. They prefer, very wise, to keep Covid-19...(Read More)

PM snubs Thaksin offer to help secure vaccines

Children in the sandbox. My friend's 5 year old has more maturity than these children....(Read More)

 

