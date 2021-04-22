Patong, Karon areas to face water outages over 10 days

PHUKET: People living in elevated areas of Patong and Karon will face intermittent water-supply outages for 10 days, from tomorrow (Apr 23) through to May 2, the Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 April 2021, 09:04AM

Image: PWA

“The water supply will be affected while R.E.Q. Water Service Co Ltd conducts maintenance on the water-producing system in Karon,” explained PWA official Chalinthon Chanamai.

Pressure in the water supply pipes from the facility will be affected during the 10 days, to the level where areas on high ground will not have running water, he said.

“I cannot give details about when the checking and testing will be conducted, but I can assure that people in low-lying areas will have water during the days,” Mr Chalinthon said.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA announcement said.

In a separate announcement, the PWA warned that people living along Thepanusorn Rd, off Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit, will experience water outages between 10pm and 3am tonight (Apr 22) as work is conducted on pipes in that area.

For more information about water-supply outages, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.