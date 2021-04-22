The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong, Karon areas to face water outages over 10 days

Patong, Karon areas to face water outages over 10 days

PHUKET: People living in elevated areas of Patong and Karon will face intermittent water-supply outages for 10 days, from tomorrow (Apr 23) through to May 2, the Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 April 2021, 09:04AM

Image: PWA

Image: PWA

“The water supply will be affected while R.E.Q. Water Service Co Ltd conducts maintenance on the water-producing system in Karon,” explained PWA official Chalinthon Chanamai.

Pressure in the water supply pipes from the facility will be affected during the 10 days, to the level where areas on high ground will not have running water, he said.

“I cannot give details about when the checking and testing will be conducted, but I can assure that people in low-lying areas will have water during the days,” Mr Chalinthon said. 

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA announcement said.

In a separate announcement, the PWA warned that people living along Thepanusorn Rd, off Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit, will experience water outages between 10pm and 3am tonight (Apr 22) as work is conducted on pipes in that area.

For more information about water-supply outages, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No parking to finish Phuket Town underground cable works
Third Wave reeking havoc on Thailand’s tourism restart plan - Where are we now? 
Second Phuket field hospital set up
Indonesia navy searching for submarine with 53 aboard
Government steps in to fix COVID hotline woes
PM snubs Thaksin offer to help secure vaccines
Factors That Affect the Currency Markets
Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine passports as Thailand cases continue to mount || April 21
Junta attacks displace nearly 250,000 people in Myanmar
Thailand to buy 35m more doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Full Phuket COVID restrictions order published
Thailand adopts use of vaccine passports
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder
Forget drink-drivers, focus on halting COVID, cops told

 

Phuket community
Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

...they simply left LOS for good as there is more value for all kind of spenders elsewhere. This has...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

ematt, this is not about money. I make 15-20K USD a month resting and would never pay 500THB for thi...(Read More)

Second Phuket field hospital set up

All full of "asymptomatic" (read false positive) cases. Will the madness ever end?...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

Firstly, the moaning and complaining chronic malcontents who post here never leave their barstool, l...(Read More)

Government steps in to fix COVID hotline woes

Private hospitals are all together a money making industry. They prefer, very wise, to keep Covid-19...(Read More)

PM snubs Thaksin offer to help secure vaccines

Children in the sandbox. My friend's 5 year old has more maturity than these children....(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

@OK- some of us have been here longer than in our 'home' countries and regard Thailand as o...(Read More)

Myanmar junta leader to attend Asean summit

That a Myanmar General junta leader and his army bandits, committing crimes against humanity, for wh...(Read More)

PM snubs Thaksin offer to help secure vaccines

As Mr Thaksin said: There are high-profile people more able, with more connections than present Thai...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

Phuket inhabitants are desperately waiting for restoring the 'Old Normal' ( foreign tourism)...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket

 