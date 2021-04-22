The Phuket News
No parking to finish Phuket Town underground cable works

PHUKET: Parking along sections of Phang Nga Rd and Rassada Rd has been prohibited today (Apr 22) and will remain prohibited until next week as the project to install power and communications cables along those roads finally nears completion.

construction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 April 2021, 04:13PM

Parking is prohibited along Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town today, and will be prohibited along Rassada Rd over the weekend as the project to install power and communications cables underground nears completion. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket City Municipality staffers have been posting notices and informing local residents and shop owners of the parking ban. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The project is already nearly two years late after the Phuket office of the Public Works and Town Planning & Country Planning Department (DPT-Phuket) Chief Tawee Homhuan confirmed on May 19, 2019 that the project was expected to complete in that year. 

“The works to install the cables underground along Rassada Rd will be completed before the end of August, and the works along Phang Nga Rd will be completed by the end of June,” Chief Tawee said in 2019.

“We now just need to finish installing all the communications underground before switching the system over. Works along the 577 metres of Phang Nga Rd is about 60% complete,” he explained.

Phuket City Municipality Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Chalermporn Piyanarongroj this week confirmed that the project was now “95% complete”.

“SCG 1995 Co Ltd was hired to carry out the work under a budget of B166 million in the old town area of Phuket Town,” Mr Chalermporn said. 

“At this stage the project is about 95% complete and is to be finalised within this month,” Mr Chalermporn said.  

Staff of telecommunication companies and organsations will remove the cables along the roads as part of the final stage of the project, he added.

As such, parking along the roads is prohibited from 9am until the work is completed,  Mr Chalermporn said in an announcement on Tuesday (Apr 20).

Parking along Phang Nga Rd, from Yaowarat Rd to Montri Rd, was prohibited along the southern side of the street today (Apr 22), and will be prohibited along northern side tomorrow (Apr 23). 

Parking along Rassada Rd will be prohibited along the northern side on Saturday (Apr 24) and along the southern on Sunday (Apr 25).

Staff from Phuket City Municipality will mark off the parking areas along the roads at 11pm on the night before the work is done.

Motorists were advised to use the car park behind the Imperial Hotel on Phuket Rd.

“We apologise for any inconvenience for affecting traffic and your everyday life,” Mr Chalermporn said.

