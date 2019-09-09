PHUKET XTRA - September 9 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Foreigner arrival tax postponed |:| A stabbing in Patong |:| B25 Mn raised in licence plate auction |:| Royal Rainmakers called in! |:| Fisherman revived after lighting strike! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 9 September 2019, 06:33PM
And of course, this how it should be. The government subsidizes public hospitals to take care of it...(Read More)
Government hospitals are subsidized.Why should they give the same prices for foreigners?...(Read More)
" I am always speechless reading thai officials..." Doesn't look like "speechless...(Read More)
Now, at Sept 29, not only dual pricing, but quattro pricing!!! Four discriminatory groups sett. Sha...(Read More)
Something about water pipes lead down. What about that floating blue 'pump station', now at ...(Read More)
I am always speechless reading thai officials speaking about prevention. What does the disaster pre...(Read More)
Seems that khun Dek not understand that it is not about 'interesting places', that actually ...(Read More)
Actually the Phuket Government and PWA should have started building a desalination factory long time...(Read More)
"This rainmaking activity will fill the three reservoirs in Phuket" I don't know what ...(Read More)
Fascinated, It would be nice if journalists check out about that (illegal?) water pipe line. Asking...(Read More)
