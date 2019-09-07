THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Myanmar national stabbed to death in Patong

PHUKET: Patong Police arrested three suspects in connection with the lethal stabbing of a Myanmar national in Patong last night (Sept 6). Two more suspects are reported as having fled.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 7 September 2019, 10:35AM

A Myanmar national was stabbed to death in Patong last night (Sept 6). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At around 8.45pm yesterday (Sept 6) Maj Anon Udompracharak of Patong police was informed that a man was mortally wounded and died on a sidewalk in front of Khao Tom Patong restaurant on Phra Metta Rd (the street still commonly know under its temporary name of Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd).

Having arrived at the scene, police officers and Kusoldham rescue workers found a dead man lying face up on the sidewalk. One stabbed wound was found on the back of the man's neck.

Although no ID card or other documents were found on the body, the dead man was identified by police as a Myanmar national.

Witnesses told police that the man ran out from one of the nearby side streets and then collapsed on the ground in front of Khao Tom Patong restaurant and died.

It was reported that police arrested three suspects in connection with this case while two other suspects fled.

The body of the victim was taken to Patong Hospital to further examination.

 

