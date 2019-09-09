Phuket fisherman brought back to life after struck by lightning

PHUKET: A local fisherman has been revived and is now recovering in hospital after being struck by lightning while fishing off Phuket yesterday afternoon (Sept 8).

accidents

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 9 September 2019, 11:03AM

Local fisherman Pongsak Tanphuan, 46, arrives at Thalang Hospital late yesterday afternoon (Sept 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Suchart Luecha of Thalang Police was notified of the incident at 3:50pm.

Capt Suchart arrived at Bang Rong Pier with fellow officers and Pa Khlok rescue workers to find local fisherman Pongsak Tanphuan, 46, unconscious on the ground with burn marks on his face and body.

An EMS team from Thalang Hospital provided emergency first aid and rushed him to Thalang Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital managed to revive Mr Pongsak, and he has now been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for further treatment to his injuries.

Mr Pongsak’s mother, Pranee Tanphuan, 71, explained to police that she, her son Pongsak and his friend Manachai Lawlang, 30, went out fishing on a longtail boat from Baan Bang Duk Pier in Moo 1, Mai Khao, further north along Phuket’s east coast, earlier yesterday morning.

“While fishing near Naka Island, we were caught in a storm and lightning struck on the front of the boat where Pongsak was standing,” she said.

Mr Pongsak fell into the sea, and Ms Pranee and Mr Manachai pulled him back into the boat.

“He was unconscious, so we called for help,” Ms Pranee said.

A passing tour boat answered the call and brought Mr Pongsak to shore at Bang Rong Pier, where emergency services where waiting for him.